COOK — Below is a look at both the North Woods boys’ and girls’ golf teams.
—
In their quest for a fourth-straight Section 7A title, the North Woods boys’ golf team will look to have an uphill battle this year.
The loss of last year’s 12th place state finisher Sam Frazee, as well as Ian Olson (35th at state, 2021 7A champion) and Brant Boutto (87th at state) means the Grizzlies will need to replace half of their section tournament team.
In addition, lower enrollment numbers from Duluth Marshall means the Hilltoppers have dropped from Section 7AA to Section 7A, something head coach Will Kleppe expects will change the landscape for 7A.
“Duluth Marshall dropped down to Class A for golf and that means everyone else will most likely be competing for second place,” Kleppe said.
While half of the 7A championship team from 2021 is gone, the other half returns including Davis Kleppe (40th place at state), Eli Smith (63rd) and Ty Fabish (81st). Kleppe expects those three to anchor the team all season long.
“Individually, Davis, Eli and Ty all have a lot of experience and hopefully can put together some good rounds.”
With the long winter hopefully coming to an end soon, Kleppe says the Grizzlies are ready to get some rounds in.
“We just want to be able to actually get outside and play some golf as soon as possible because sections will be here in a month.”
—
The North Woods girls’ golf team will enter the 2022 season with hopes of returning to the state meet as a team for the first time since 2019.
Seniors Haley Bogdan and Morgan Burnett as well as sophomore Tori Olson have all been to the big dance as a team, with Olson qualifying individually last year after taking fifth at the 7A finals. Bogdan finished 11th last year at sections, missing out on state by seven strokes. Abbi Shuster, Madison Dantes and Lauren Burnett all return as well.
While the Grizzlies were 7A runners-up last year, they return all six golfers that competed at sections. They’ll square off with last year’s champion Braham, a team that put three golfers inside the top 10 at sections and five inside the top 20.
North Woods head coach Kandi Olson (10th year), expects her experienced team to compete well this year once they can finally get outside.
“We have some seasoned veterans that are excited to get the season underway,” Olson said. “They are focused on team growth and personal development to help reach the team goals.
Olson says her team will look to play their best rounds at the 18-hole tournaments on their schedule but expects things to ramp up quickly once courses are good to go.
“As a team, we want to try to put our best rounds on the board for 18-hole tournaments this year. We are anxiously awaiting the opening of courses so we can put in some serious practice time. It looks like we’ll jump straight from indoor practice to meets, which can be challenging but we hope to be ready to compete from Day 1 of the outdoor season.”
In the East Range Conference, the Grizzlies expect tough competition this year from Mesabi East, but Olson says her squad is ready for the challenge and hope to improve by season’s end.
“We hope to climb the ranks in team competition this year.”
