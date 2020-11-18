AURORA — TJ Chiabotti was a force for North Woods — both offensively and defensively — in Tuesday’s 30-8 Section 7A quarterfinal victory over East Central.
The Grizzlies star racked up 325 yards rushing on 31 carries in the win for the No. 2 seed at the Mesabi East Sports Complex in Aurora.
Chiabotti also intercepted two passes on defense, which helped North Woods limit the No. 7 Eagles to just one touchdown, which came on a kick return in the second quarter.
All eyes were on Chiabotti, but he still managed to average more than 10 yards per carry.
Chiabotti scored on runs of 63 yards, 48 yards, seven yards and two yards.
“TJ’s been that guy for us for a long time,’’ said head coach Joel Anderson. The coach added that Chiabotti is great at getting those yards after contact and turning what should be small gains into touchdowns for the Grizzlies. “He runs with purpose.’’
Anderson credited his offensive line for helping the running game.
“Our offensive line, they’ve been great all year making sure we get the right spot opened up. TJ is great at finding the opening and keeping legs moving.’’
“Overall, the team has been playing a lot of good football. I hope we get to continue it. We’ll see what the governor has to say tonight,’’ Anderson said of Gov. Tim Walz’s Wednesday night address to Minnesota citizens and the possibility of “pausing’’ high school sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.
North Woods (4-1) was to take on Hinckley-Finlayson at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mesabi East Sports Complex. However, Walz’s emergency order Wednesday halted all indoor and outdoor Minnesota State High School League sports through midnight Dec. 18.
North Woods 8 8 6 8 — 30
East Central 0 8 0 0 — 8
First Quarter
NW- TJ Chiabotti 63 yard run (Zach Cheney pass from Ty Fabish)
Second Quarter
NW- TJ Chiabotti 2 yard run (Jared Chiabotti pass from Fabish)
EC- Avery Anderson 65 yard kick return (Run Successful)
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
NW- TJ Chiabotti 7 yard run (run failed)
NW- TJ Chiabotti 48 yard run (Cheney pass from Fabish)
