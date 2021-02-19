Grizzlies run past Blue Devils, 88-54

COOK — The Grizzlies put four players in double figures and played a good nine-man rotation en route to an 88-54 win over Virginia.
TJ Chiabotti led all scorers with 22, Brendan Chiabotti hit for 21, Sean Morrison put in 14 points coming off the bench and Davis Kleppe chipped in with 10 points.
“It’s a good win for us,’’ head coach Will Kleppe said. “It’s always one we’re after.’’
Coming into the contest, the Grizzlies knew Virginia’s Mason Carlson was a threat and tried to keep him in check. Carlson ended up with 19 points.
“I thought in stretches we did a good job on him,’’ Kleppe said.
North Woods’ defensive pressure proved to be a key to the game as they caused a lot of Virginia turnovers. Also, with the nine-man rotation, they were able to keep their foot on the gas and wear down the Blue Devils.
The Grizzlies (8-1) host Chisholm on Thursday, while Virginia (2-7) plays at Moose Lake/Willow River on Tuesday.
Virginia 26 28 — 54
N. Woods 49 39 — 88
Virginia: Dylan Johnson 2, Logan Nordby 2, Nick Peters 3, Dan Squires 13, Jack Toman 6, Mason Carlson 19, Cameron Stocke 4, Ethan Hanover 2, Noah Mitchell 3. 3-pointers: None. Free throws: 8-16. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
N. Woods: Darius Goggleye 8, Jared Chiabotti 6, TJ Chiabotti 22, Davis Kleppe 10, Brendan Chiabotti 21, Jonah Burnett 3, Alex Hartway 4, Sean Morrison 14. 3-pointers: TJ 2, Kleppe 2, Brendan 2. Free throws: 10-13. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 69,
Greenway 63
At Mountain Iron, Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta liked what he saw from his team Friday as they picked up a 69-66 victory over visiting Greenway.
MI-B spread the ball around, he said, and “it was nice to see the overall team effort pick up’’ against a bigger team.
Consistency has been a problem for MI-B, but Buffetta said, “I liked our effort today. It was good to see.’’
Asher Zubich paced the Rangers with 30 points, while Josh Holmes and Nikolas Jesch each dropped in 13 points.
Greenway was led by JJ Hall with 30 points and Grant Hansen with 13.
MI-B plays at Littlefork-Big Falls Monday.
Greenway 30 33 — 63
MI-B 30 39 — 69
Greenway: Westin Smith 5 , Grant Hansen 13, JJ Hall 30, Holden Hron 6, Mathias MacKnight 6, Israel Hartman 3. 3-pointers: Smith 1, Hansen 1. Free throws: 9-14. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
MIB: Asher Zubich 30, Mason Clines 4, Josh Holmes 13, Nikolas Jesch 13, Braxton Negen 9. 3-pointers: Zubich 3, Holmes 1, Jesch 3, Negen 2. Free throws: 6-9. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
Chisholm 66, Ely 60
At Ely, the Bluestreaks got 30 points from Jude Sundquist as they knocked off the Timberwolves, 66-60.
Bryce Warner also hit for 11 points to help Chisholm past Ely.
On a tough shooting night, the Wolves were paced by Joey Bianco with 18 and Emmett Faltesek with 17.
“We didn’t shoot the ball,’’ Ely head coach Tom McDonald said of his team’s 9 for 39 effort from beyond the arc.
“I thought Jude just dominated the game inside and out. We just couldn’t handle him,’’ McDonald added.’’
Ely (6-3) plays at Silver Bay on Tuesday.
Chisholm 32 34 — 66
Ely 21 39 — 60
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 8 , Jude Sundquist 30, Bryce Warner 11, July Abernathy 8, Sean Fleming 9. 3-pointers: J. Sundquist 4, Warner 1. Free throws: 7-9. Total fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.
Ely: Joey Bianco 18, Brock La Tourell 9, Mason Davis 5, Emmett Faltesek 17, Will Davies 11. 3-pointers: Faltesek 4, LaTourell 3, Davis 1, Davies 1. Free throws: 1-3. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
Duluth Marshall 71,
Cherry 66
At Duluth, the Tigers didn’t have quite enough as the Hilltoppers came away with a 71-66 victory Friday.
Cherry (6-3) plays at Floodwood Monday.
