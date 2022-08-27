Grizzlies retooling after losing 11 seniors, all-star Chiabotti

COOK — The North Woods football team has a couple of holes to fill coming into this season but one of those holes sticks out just a bit more than the others.
That’s because it belonged to the now graduated TJ Chiabotti, a 2021 Mr. Football finalist and one of the most prolific athletes to ever don the Grizzlies colors. While it’s nearly impossible to replace an athlete like Chiabotti, Grizzlies third-year head coach Joel Anderson says his team hasn’t missed a beat coming into this season.
“The kids kind of know the system now and they got right to it on the first day of practice,” Anderson said. “We got things rolling right away. We’ve got another big group of seniors, a lot of guys coming back with a lot of experience on both sides of the football. I think we’re looking forward to another good year.”
Graduating nine seniors two seasons ago and 11 this past season, there will be other challenges for North Woods as they look to replace more than just their star running back.
“We’ve got some holes to fill and we graduated with a lot of talent. TJ is a challenging one but we have to replace a quarterback that started for three years in Ty Fabish and we lost a number of lineman and receivers and guys that played key defensive positions.”
The upside? Anderson says this year’s group of seniors are used to stepping up and finding the role that best fits them.
“We’ve got a lot of seniors that are coming back this year that have been with us for the long haul. I applaud them. They don’t shy away from taking on a new role. Whether it’s going from the backfield to the line or vice versa. We’re putting our best 11 on the field on both sides of the ball. Some might call this a rebuilding year but I like to see it as just a retooling year.”
Anderson says senior Jared Chiabotti will continue to play a big role offensively for the team.
“He’ll have to step up and see a lot more carries this year compared to last year.”
On the line, seniors Olin Nelson, Isaac Fultz and Anevay Goodsky-Spears will anchor things with Anderson saying it’s one of the Grizzlies most experienced position groups this season.
“We have a lot of senior leadership there. Some of those guys have been doing it for years so we’ve really built up a stronghold there. When you look at last year’s class, we didn’t graduate as many lineman as other groups.”
Senior Lane Kneen and junior Jonah Burnett will split time both at quarterback and receiver.
Coming out of the gates this year, Anderson says the offseason work by his group was solid.
“Throughout the spring we had a great turnout in our fitness center. Most of the summer we had a real good core group of guys in there as well. Some of the guys that couldn’t make it were working some pretty heavy labor jobs this summer which kept them in shape. The guys came into camp in pretty good shape and hopefully that helps us out.”
Another boon to this season so far has been what looks to be an even further return to normal in comparison to just two seasons ago. After the loss of their final playoff game in 2020 due to Covid restrictions and the continued effects of the pandemic on the 2021 season, there is some relief looking at this year and how things are progressing in a more predictable nature.
“It’s been kind of a weird couple of years. There was the Covid year and then we were still feeling those effects into last year. It changed how you practice and what you can do. Being able to get back to the norms has been a nice relief for myself as a coach.”
Last year, the Grizzlies entered the playoffs with a 6-2 record. Getting upset in the 7A semifinals by Barnum, Anderson says the loss and early elimination was a tough thing for his team to handle.
“We talked about last year and it’s hard when you feel like you didn’t play your best game. Barnum had a great game plan against us and our guys didn’t have what it took on that particular day. I think this year, the guys definitely have an extra hunger and want to right a wrong from the year before. They came in ready to win football games and got right to work.”
With Deer River and Barnum facing off in last year’s section final, Anderson expects those two teams to again contend in 7A. He also says nearly every team in the section is bringing something to the table in 2022.
“East Central was very young last year so they return a lot. Mille Lacs was a young team coming into the 11-man game for the first time after combining two nine-man teams. They could turn some heads. Braham always has a great program and they’re never down for long. Chisholm should be very talented as well with the number of athletes they have. I look for this to be a very competitive section for all of us. Deer River has had the stronghold over the section the last couple of years so I think everyone has to look at them until someone takes them down.”
Following today’s scrimmages in Deer River, North Woods will prepare for their Week 1 opponent in Rock Ridge. That game will be played Thursday in Eveleth. Last year, the Wolverines stopped the Grizzlies in their tracks and grabbed a 20-14 win.
Knowing that his team is once again going up against a team two classes above his own, Anderson says it’s always a tall task for his team in a season opener.
“I think the size difference will be fairly visible just from a numbers standpoint. We’re going to put our best 11 on the field and my goal coming out of that game is to be healthy by the end of it and play the best football we can.
“Everyone is going to have some jitters in the first game and Rock Ridge has a lot of stuff going on offensively. It’s a tough read for defenses. We hope offensively we can provide a new challenge for them as well compared to last year.”
Overall, Anderson sees an athletic group of kids on this year’s team and thinks, athletically, they can compete with anyone on their schedule.
“If you look at us, we have a real good group of athletic individuals that come in a lot of different sizes. Look for us to be athletic and get the ball where we need it to go. Defensively, we can use our speed and quickness to our advantage. Along with that, we’ve got some pretty hefty fellas that are going to be able to move some people around.”
While the Grizzlies may look a little different this season, the excitement level across the program is high.
“I’m excited and I know the guys are excited. There’s some nerves too but it’s going to be a different look. We have our standards that are still there but we’re looking to play the game that fits our personnel.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.