Grizzlies retooling after losing 11 seniors, all-star Chiabotti

North Woods’ running back Jared Chiabotti beats Barnum’s Matthew Berry and Carlos Beckstrand to the outside and turns it upfield for a first down n the first half of last year’s Section 7A semifinal game in Cook.

 Mark Sauer

COOK — The North Woods football team has a couple of holes to fill coming into this season but one of those holes sticks out just a bit more than the others.

That’s because it belonged to the now graduated TJ Chiabotti, a 2021 Mr. Football finalist and one of the most prolific athletes to ever don the Grizzlies colors. While it’s nearly impossible to replace an athlete like Chiabotti, Grizzlies third-year head coach Joel Anderson says his team hasn’t missed a beat coming into this season.

