COOK — One week ago, the North Woods football team closed out their regular season with a 52-7 beatdown of visiting East Central.
Tonight, the two teams will meet once more as the Section 7A playoffs get underway with the No. 2 Grizzlies hosting the No. 7 Eagles.
While North Woods’ win over East Central was dominant and the result was never in question, Grizzlies head coach Joel Anderson says his team can’t put the cart before the horse as they begin their playoff run at home.
“It makes things interesting,” Anderson said of the two teams meeting only a week removed from their last game. “Like anything, we saw what they have and they’ve seen what we have. We have to make sure we have the ability to make adjustments that we think they’re going to make against us.
“Most importantly, however, is that we’re taking things one game at a time and having fun. We have to play our best football from now until the time our season finishes and that starts against East Central. We’ve set some expectations for ourselves and those can weigh on our kids but the message is for them to have fun.”
East Central enjoys the outside running game offensively and, defensively, stacked the box against the Grizzlies last week. Coming into this week, Anderson doesn’t expect much change but says the Eagles can’t be taken lightly.
“Their QB and their running backs like to get around the edge and play that game so we need to keep being ready for it. Last time, their defense did all they could to stop our running game but we were able to get past that. We’ll have to see where they line up this time and make adjustments as the game goes on.”
The Grizzlies are on a five-game winning streak after their 22-16 loss to Deer River in week three. Now sitting at 6-2, Anderson believes his team is healthy and they have enough momentum on their side to make a playoff push.
“It helps to be healthy. Having everyone here and available for us is huge. We’ve run into some injuries, other off the field issues and COVID was still there and present this year. But right now we’re healthy and having everyone ready to play helps us play the style of football we want to play.”
Last year’s season lasted just six weeks and change so a return to a full-length season in 2021 means the Grizzlies have plenty of miles under their belt.
“Our guys have put in a lot of work this year from the two extra weeks at the beginning of the season to the eight regular season weeks to now. We want to make sure we’re coming out and playing our game and I think we’ve practiced for that and shown on the field that we can do that.”
Ultimately, North Woods hopes to keep their season alive, show what they can do and make a push to the state tournament.
“We’ve told the guys that our goal has not changed from day one. We want to be playing our best football right now and I think we’re there. We’ve just been jelling really well lately. We’re trying to get our guys to realize it can come to an end in an instant so enjoy the time you have right now.”
North Woods will host East Central tonight in Cook at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.