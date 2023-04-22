Spring Sports Preview Grizzlies look to capitalize on strong 2022 season By Ben Romsaas Mesabi Tribune Apr 22, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COOK—Below is a capsule look at the North Woods softball team for 2023.—Head coach (years coaching): Dee Ann Sandberg (12 years)Key losses to graduation: One senior from last year in Ivy Chaulklin.Key returners: Three seniors: Skyler Yernatich, Karah Scofield and Avery Thiel. Three juniors: Evelyn Brodeen, Helen Koch and Hannah Cheney. Sophomore: Addison Burckhardt.Others expected to contribute: Nevada Gauthier, Rory Bundy.Team strength: Our pitching is starting out pretty well. We have three pitchers at this time. We should have some good at bats this year also.Team weakness: Defense right now. Not being able to practice outside really hurts us. We had our first game without playing on a field. You just can’t do the same thing in a gym.Outlook for 2023 season: Coming off a great season last year (12-4 record), we should be able to win some games!Season goals: Have fun, continue to learn and grow, and win some games!Teams to beat in the conference/section: I’m sure Cherry will have a good team. We lost to Silver Bay last year in the sections, so it would be nice to beat them this year. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Tammy A. Nori Aasand will end his 60-year curling career at Last Chance Nancy Helen Ostendorf Tammy A. Nori Richard G. Nash Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 30 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
