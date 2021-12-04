Grizzlies hope to roar back to the top

COOK — The North Woods boys’ basketball team got knocked off their perch atop Section 7A last year.
Now, returning all but one player from the year before including nine seniors, the Grizzlies will hope to climb back to the top of the section and return to state among a crowded field.
Lone graduate Darius Goggleye is a big loss for the Grizzlies with North Woods head coach Will Kleppe calling him a model leader during last year’s campaign.
“Darius grew into his role tremendously,” Kleppe said. “He gave us an outstanding effort his senior year. He had plenty when it came to leadership and hard work on the floor and we’re going to miss that from him this year.
“He just set a great example. His maturity level on the court was super important to us and being a leading rebounder and 1,000 point scorer is a hard thing to replace as well.”
All things considered, the Grizzlies return their other four starters in seniors TJ Chiabotti and Alex Hartway as well as juniors Jared Chiabotti and Brendan Chiabotti. While those most experienced Grizzlies are lacking somewhat in height, Kleppe says they’ve all helped themselves by spending more time in the weight room.
“They’ll all put a significant amount of time into that and we saw right away in practice that we were a more physical team because of it. We’re not a very tall team but that physicality will be important for us. They all put in that offseason work and played a lot in the summer so they’re certainly an experienced and well-seasoned core.”
Seniors Sean Morrison, Davis Kleppe, Erik Aune and Bryce Chosa will also factor in heavily for the Grizzlies, as well as sophomore Jonah Burnett.
“Sean will be looking at taking Darius’s role. He’s going to be a huge factor for us inside. Davis has matured tremendously in the last year and has a good three point shooter. Erik will be in the mix, providing some good all around skills. He’s a great coachable kid.
“Bryce is another senior that’s an excellent senior. He’s battled some injuries but he’s healthy now and we’re looking forward to having him. Jonah will be another big contributor we’re relying on as just a sophomore compared to all these seniors.”
Other seniors on the roster for the Grizzlies include Ethan Byrum, Jake Panichi and Ty Fabish. With nine seniors coming into the gym every day, Kleppe says practices are fast paced and exciting.
“It’s super competitive. It doesn’t happen too often but I can safely say this year that you could sell tickets to our practices and people would come and watch. We have a dozen guys we can play and they’re all battling for minutes. There’s not a lot of down time with how competitive it is.”
Falling in the semifinals last year to the eventual section champions Deer River, Kleppe says the Grizzlies may take on a different role this year in the landscape of 7A.
“We have had a huge target on our back for so many years. After not making the finals last year, I know that was disappointing for the kids but it was also a huge motivation for us. I feel that energy in practice. There’s a chip on their shoulder and I think people are kind of looking past us now. Maybe they’re a little tired of hearing our names and they’re looking for another favorite but I think it’s great motivation for us.”
Along with the Warriors, Kleppe named numerous teams vying for the top spot in the section including Duluth Marshall (first year in Class A), Chisholm, Cherry and South Ridge.
“They’ll all be tough. Everyone thinks it’s their year and it makes for better competition for everyone. We’ve been playing not to lose for a number of years being at the top. Now we have to fight for it if we want it.”
Kleppe says the goal in games will be to keep everyone fresh and healthy while developing the right rotation.
“We’re fortunate enough to have enough guys to keep good legs out there. It’ll just be a matter of getting our rotation down and keeping the intensity and speed of the game in our favor.”
Hopefully by season’s end, the Grizzlies will be once again in the mix.
“It’s a compliment to our guys that I think we have some of the best team chemistry we’ve ever had this year. It’s a good core of guys. At practice they’re competitive but also supportive and I really like what we have going so far this year.”
North Woods opened their season on Friday at South Ridge. They’ll travel to Bigfork on Tuesday.
