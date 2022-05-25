VIRGINIA — Led by sophomore Tori Olson, the North Woods girls’ golf team sits in first place after the first day of the Section 7A Tournament at the Virginia Golf Course.
Olson fired an 18-hole 86 to lead the pack, two shots ahead of her closest competitor. As a team, the Grizzlies fired a 391 while Northeast Range/Ely sits in second place with 414. Pine River-Backus was third (419) and Cass Lake-Bena took the final team spot on day two with a 451.
The Grizzlies leading score was aided by three top 10 finishes on the day with Morgan Burnett sitting in fourth place with a 92 heading into the final day. Madison Dantes fired a 103 and now sits in 10th place. North Woods’ scoring top four was rounded out by Haley Bogdan in 14th (110). Abbigail Shuster is in 17th place with a 116.
Behind by 23 strokes, the Nighthawks will look to make up ground heading into today, but Abby Koivisto looks primed to qualify for state regardless, sitting in sixth place after firing a 96. The top finishing team as well as the next five individuals not on that team will advance to state after the conclusion of the second day.
Danica and Maizy Sundblad aided the Northeast Range/Ely efforts, firing identical 104s to tie for 11th place. Carena DeBeltz rounded out NR/E’s top four in a tie for 14th with a 110. Non-scoring for the Nighthawks was Cylvia Debeltz in 18th with a 125.
—
On the boys’ side, the Grizzlies finished in sixth place after day one with a score of 374, taking them out of contention for another Section 7A title. Duluth Marshall leads the field after firing a 307 with Walker-Hackensack-Akeley in second place with a 335.
The top 20 golfers not on the top four teams still advance to day two, meaning all four of the Grizzlies golfers will be back in action today. Senior Davis Kleppe leads the Grizzlies charge in sixth place with a 79. He sits seven back of the leader Tucker D’allaird of the Hilltoppers. Three Marshall golfers sit in front of Kleppe, meaning a solid second day could secure his spot at the state meet.
After one day, Eli Smith sits in 23rd place for the Grizzlies with a 93, Ethan Byram is in 32nd with a 99 and Ty Fabish is in 37th with a 103. All three will be in action today along with Kleppe.
Second day action will begin today at the Virginia Golf Course at 9 a.m.
Section 7A Tournament, Day 1 at Virginia Golf Course
Girls top four teams: 1, North Woods, 391; 2, Northeast Range/Ely, 414; 3, Pine River-Backus, 421; 4, Cass Lake-Bena, 453.
Individual scores (top 10 plus local golfers): 1, Tori Olson, NW, 86; 2, Cate Travis, PRB, 88; 3, Kianna Johnson WHA, 91; 4, Morgan Burnett, NW, 92; 5, Hannah Barchus, PRB, 93; 6, Abby Koivisto, NRE, 96; 7, Nakomis Mitchell, CLB, 98; 8, Sofia Anderson, 100; Nevis; 9, Matay Mitchell, CLB, 101; 10 Madison Dantes, NW, 103; 11T, Danica Dundblad, NRE, 104; 11T, Maizy Sundblad, NRE, 104; 14T, Carena DeBeltz, NRE, 110; 14T, Haley Bogdan, NW, 110; 17, Abbigail Shuster, NW, 116; 18, Cylvia Debeltz, NRE, 125.
Boys top four teams plus North Woods: 1, Duluth Marshall, 307; 2, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 335; 3, Nevis, 341; 4, Cass Lake-Bena, 348; 6, North Woods, 374.
Individual scorers (top 10 plus local golfers): 1, Tucker D’allaird, DM, 71; 2, Parker Brock, WHA, 73; 3T, Joseph Zaczkowski, PRB, 78; 3T, Luke Schottenbauer, DM, 78; 3T, Noah Scullard-Bender, DM, 78; 6, Davis Kleppe, NW, 79; 7, Lance Koski, DM, 80; 8T, Dominic Fairbanks, CLB, 81; 8T, Garrett Olek, DM, 81; 10, Lake Elling, WHA, 83; 10, Lealan Norby, Nevis, 83; 10, Maverick Reed, WHA, 83; 23, Eli Smith, NW, 93; 32, Ethan Byram, NW, 99; 37, Ty Fabish, NW, 103.
