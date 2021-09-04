Grizzlies have positive outlook on 2021

Below is a capsule look at the North Woods volleyball team.
---
Head coach: Kandi Olson, third year.
Key losses to graduation: Zoe Trip
Key returners: Morgan Burnett, Hannah Kinsey, Skyler Yernatich, Tori Olson, Abbi Shuster, Addy Hartway
Others expected to contribute: Olivia Udovich, Karah Scofield, Madi Dantes, Angeline Lilya, Talise Goodsky.
Team strength: Many of the players have played together for years so they know each other well. They are maturing as players and as a team and they have a great vibe on the court.
Team weakness: Focus: These kids have a lot of fun playing together. We’ll continue to work on enjoying the game together, but focusing before each serve.
Season outlook: We’re excited about this season! We have players that are growing each day in their positions and we can’t wait to see how we match up with other teams.
Goals for this season: Be better each game. Learn from our previous games, then focus on how to be better for the next game.
