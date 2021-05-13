Grizzlies, Giants tie for ERC Girls Meet win

BABBITT — Morgan Burnett of North Woods fired a 39 Thursday at the Babbitt Golf Course to earn medalist honors and help the Grizzlies tie with Mesabi East for first place at 194.
The Giants’ Maggie Lamppa carded a 44 to lead her squad, while Kelby Anderson of International Falls also came in with a 44. The Giants’ Sammy Doherty carded a 47 to finish in fifth, while teammate Izzy Depew was sixth with a 48. North Woods’ Haley Bogdan took seventh at 49.
The Rock Ridge girls took third place in the team competition with a 209 and were led by Hailey Tarr and Sydney Spelts, who each shot a 51.
Host Ely/Northeast Range took fourth with a 222. The Nighthawks were paced by Anne Barich with 51. Hibbing came in fifth after firing a 248. The Bluejackets were led by Alison Trullinger with a 51.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.