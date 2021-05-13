Grizzlies, Giants tie for ERC Girls Meet win

BABBITT — Morgan Burnett of North Woods fired a 39 Thursday at the Babbitt Golf Course to earn medalist honors and help the Grizzlies tie with Mesabi East for first place at 194.

The Giants’ Maggie Lamppa carded a 44 to lead her squad, while Kelby Anderson of International Falls also came in with a 44. The Giants’ Sammy Doherty carded a 47 to finish in fifth, while teammate Izzy Depew was sixth with a 48. North Woods’ Haley Bogdan took seventh at 49.

The Rock Ridge girls took third place in the team competition with a 209 and were led by Hailey Tarr and Sydney Spelts, who each shot a 51.

Host Ely/Northeast Range took fourth with a 222. The Nighthawks were paced by Anne Barich with 51. Hibbing came in fifth after firing a 248. The Bluejackets were led by Alison Trullinger with a 51.

