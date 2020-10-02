Grizzlies football ready to tackle unusual season

COOK — First year head football coach Joel Anderson is quickly learning the value of flexibility when it comes to running the North Woods football team.
After the current season was pushed to the spring and then moved back to the fall, Anderson, his staff and his players had to quickly adjust and are now in the process of becoming game-ready by the end of their second week of practice. With changes coming rapidly, Anderson says his players are handling everything well and excited to preparing for a game.
“The energy level is high,” Anderson said. “The kids are excited to get back to playing football and have a sense of normalcy to what’s been a year that hasn’t been normal at all. For school and for sports, none of this has been normal.”
Already a few sessions into their fall training sessions when they got the news about the season being restarted, Anderson said the way they were handling practice had to change.
“When we first heard, we were already into that first week of training. I got into that wanting to test some stuff and see what might work best for us in the spring. Then it quickly shifted to focusing on what’s already working for us so far and going with it. We spent these first few days doing a lot of things that I hope put us ahead of the curve when it comes to adjusting to a new coach.”
Anderson says the numbers on the varsity team are about where they normally are, but that the junior high level is currently seeing less players out than normal.
“Most of our guys that were here last year came back and there are some new faces out for the first time and some old faces that weren’t out last year that came back. At the junior high level, it seems like its a little lower than what we were expecting but I’m sure there are a lot of factors going into that.”
Graduating six seniors following the 2019 season, Anderson expects his squad will have to fill in some big holes left by those players. Ultimately, he’s optimistic that this year’s team can do just that.
“Those six seniors played a big role for us. We lost both lineman and skill positions on offense and defense. But I think we have a lot of guys coming back that have picked up some experience over the last couple years. Now it’s their team to go out and show what they can do. A lot of guys are ready to show that game maturity and athletic abilities they’ve picked up on and I’m confident they can step up and we’ll be competitive.”
It’s no secret that the Grizzlies will be using junior running back TJ Chiabotti as much as possible in 2020 and Anderson says their success will hinge on whether or not the cast around him can help him out.
“I don’t think there’s anybody that doesn’t know TJ is our guy. A lot of what we do has to involve him and rightfully so. So now it’s about everyone else and what roles they fall into.
Aside from Chiabotti, the Grizzlies will be reliant on other offensive and defensive threats such as senior Zach Cheney and junior Jake Panichi.
“We have a lot of guys moving into different roles this year and we have to be able to use our athleticism to get ourselves comfortable in those new roles. Our football smarts will be our backbone for how we move forward this season.”
A big hurdle for North Woods this season will be the elements. Losing out on summer conditioning and trying to get things started in the cooler fall won’t be doing any team any favors.
“As a coach, you get used to how you start a season in the summer. It’s warm in August and you can get a lot accomplished with morning practices without any distractions. Now we’re trying to get everything started again after the kids have been in school for seven and a half hours a day. The days are getting shorter and we could be practicing under the lights by the end of the season.”
Ultimately, Anderson is excited to get things rolling this year and hopes there are no extra bumps in the road.
“I’m excited that our kids actually get a season and I think a lot of people are. Hopefully we can get a full season under out belt and stay healthy. One outbreak and you’ll miss a couple weeks and that won’t do any good in an already short season.”
North Woods opens the season on the road in Braham, a team Anderson believes, along with Deer River, will contend with for a section title this year. The Bombers defeated the Grizzlies last year 52-8.
“That’s quite a haul for us and I know they bring a lot back. I’m hoping we come out and do a lot better than we did last year against them.”
