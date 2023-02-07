COOK — For the first time all season, the North Woods boys’ basketball team found themselves in a one-score game until the final buzzer rang.
Unfortunately for the Grizzlies and first-year head coach Andrew Jugovich, that lack of experience came back to bite them in the end as the Blackduck Drakes held on for the 94-91 win.
Trailing by that same score with the ball and 5.9 seconds to play, Jugovich called his final timeout to try and give his team a chance to force overtime. Whatever the Grizzlies drew up in those 30 seconds went down the drain as the Drakes got in the way of the inbounding pass. Last touched by North Woods, the ball went out of bounds with the turnover ending their chances of sending things to overtime.
“This is a tough one. This hurts,” Jugovich said after the game. “We haven’t been in this tight of a situation all year. It’s been close up to the three minutes or so but not one that’s tight until the very end. It shows we have stuff to work on. That comes from me and it comes from the boys.”
Jugovich shouldered plenty of the blame, saying he should have saved a full, 60-second timeout for his final timeout. Only working with a 30 second timeout, there was difficulty in the huddle finding the right play.
“It’s something I need to work on. I have to know who’s hot and who should get the ball in that situation. I had three bodies saying they wanted the ball in that last timeout. It was hard to choose and I got flustered. It was my first very close game as a coach so that’s on me for being fresh and not being as prepared as I should.”
A tight game throughout, neither squad managed to create a lead larger than five points in the first half of play. Led by their trio of sharpshooters in Brenden and Jared Chiabotti as well as Jonah Burnett, North Woods contended with Blackduck’s Oli Stroeing, who seemingly couldn’t miss from the floor, and Dante Frank, whose presence in the middle flustered the Grizzlies all night.
Frank got started early with a bucket down low before Stroeing picked up a steal and laid it in, 4-0. North Woods got early production from Kaden Ratai in the paint, who found back-to-back buckets to knot things up.
The Drakes didn’t slow down as Stroeing scored in transition to retake the lead. The Grizzlies responded with a three from Jared Chiabotti as the two squads went back-and-forth early on.
North Woods grew an early five-point lead with Burnett nailing a three and then adding two more on the next possession. Frank got one back for Blackduck, but a three from Louie Panichi had the home team up 15-10.
The lead was short lived as the Drakes rattled off six straight thanks to baskets from Leo Kingbird and Ridge Flatness and a pair of free throws from Frank.
The teams worked to ties at 18, 21, 23 and 26 before the first timeout was taken with 7:33 to go in the half. The lead continued to change hands as the team’s heavy hitters traded blows. Tied 43-43, Burnett gave the Grizzlies the lead with a late bucket in the paint, but the Drakes knotted things up with Frank scoring on the last possession, 45-45.
Brenden Chiabotti opened up scoring in the second half with a three for the Grizzlies but the high-scoring, lead-changing first half meant Blackduck showed no signs of slowing down. Buckets from Kingbird and Frank gave them the lead and they soon started to grow that lead into the largest all game between both teams.
Up 57-56, the Drakes went on a 14-3 run that put them up a dozen. Frank scored in transition before Flatness hit a jumper to start the run, forcing a timeout from Jugovich. Out of the break, Frank completed a three-point play before Brenden Chiabotti hit a shot from the elbow to try and stop the bleeding.
Jared Chiabotti added one of two free throws but a three from Stroeing, a turn-around make from Frank and another lay-in from Stroeing had Blackduck rolling, 71-59. On that stretch, Jugovich said that defensive mistakes from his squad allowed the Drakes to take control.
“We had some defensive miscues and those will happen. Our game plan was to have one guy sag in the middle. Their big, physical, forward was hurting us in there. He could jump well but he wasn’t the most skilled shooter so we wanted that backside help. A lot of the time, the help came late and stuff like that hurts. It’s one of the things we talked about on film.”
North Woods spent the rest of the second half trying to claw their way back into the game. Ben Kruse gave the Grizzlies a spark off the bench with a three before Brenden Chiabotti hit a pull-up jumper to cut the deficit to seven.
Blackduck stretched the lead back out but a bucket from Ratai as well as four straight points from Burnett made it a six-point game with 6:27 to play. The Drakes got a pair of free throws from Kingbird but Jared Chiabotti converted on a three-point play to make it a five-point game, 78-73.
North Woods stayed behind by five for some time but managed to tie things up thanks to some heroics from Brenden Chiabotti. Pulling up from long range on three straight possessions, Chiabotti nailed all three to knot the game with the Drakes adding two-pointers in between the long range bombs.
Tied 86-86, Blackduck got another bucket from Frank to retake the lead but the Grizzlies grabbed their first lead since the start of the half with Jared Chiabotti hitting a free throw and then grabbing a layup on the next possession, 89-88.
Blackduck took a timeout with 1:18 to play and got a three from Brennan Kortuem after the break to retake the lead. After some exchanging of free throws, Blackduck held a one-point advantage with under 30 seconds to play, 92-91.
Forced to foul, the Grizzlies could only watch as Stroeing and Flatness hit the last few free throws for the Drakes. Taking the ball out with 5.9 seconds to play, North Woods' plans fell apart on the final play as a turnover gave the ball back to Blackduck, 94-91.
Forced to play a high-scoring style of game, Jugovich said his team has to come out prepared for dogfights like Monday night if their defense can’t get the job done.
“We’ve been in that position all year. We have these high scoring, bucket for bucket games against other teams and we just have to be ready. We have to be mentally prepared and that goes for myself as well.”
Despite that, Jugovich praised his team for their determination in the second half.
“We had heart those final 18 minutes. Even when we were down, we knew what we had to do. When we got the ball, we were scoring but we’re not the best defensive team so we have to put up a lot of points. It makes it tough.”
North Woods (10-9) returns to the court on Friday when they host Littlefork-Big Falls.
BHS 45 49 — 94
NW 45 46 — 91
Blackduck: Oli Stroeing 30, Brennan Kortuem 16, Dante Frank 30, Ridge Flatness 7, Leo Kingbird 9, Kainen Arp 2; Three pointers: Stroeing 4, Korteum 1, Kingbird 1; Free throws: 13-20; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 24, Jared Chiabotti 21, Jonah Burnett 22, Louie Panichi 12, Ben Kruse 6, Kaden Ratai 6; Three pointers: B. Chiabotti 6, J. Chiabotti 2, Burnett 2, Panichi 2, Kruse 2; Free throws: 9-12; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 76,
Ely 58
ELY — Hali Savela poured in 26 points and nailed six threes as the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team took down hosting Ely 76-58 on Monday night.
Savela’s 26 led all scorers in the contest. Teammates Sage Ganyo and Jordan Zubich added 23 and 17, respectively.
The Timberwolves suffered just their third loss of the season at the hands of the Rangers. They were paced by Madeline Perry’s 20 points. Hannah Penke added 14 and Sarah Visserfinished with 10.
Ely (16-3) travels to Mesabi East on Thursday. MI-B (16-3) travels to Braham on Friday.
MIB 42 34 — 76
Ely 24 34 — 58
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Aniyah Thomas 3, Hali Savela 26, Jordan Zubich 17, Gabby Lira 2, Sage Ganyo 23, Anna Neyens 5; Three pointers: Thomas 1, Savela 6, Zubich 1, Ganyo 2, Neyens 1; Free throws: 11-14; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Savela.
Ely: Maizy Sundblad 1, Madeline Kallberg 2, Sarah Visser 10, Grace LaTourell 6, Clare Thomas 5, Hannah Penke 14, Madeline Perry 20; Three pointers: LaTourell 1, Penke 2, Perry 1; Free throws: 14-19; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East 63,
Deer River 37
DEER RIVER — The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team picked up a 63-37 road win over Deer River on Monday night.
The Giants were led by Marta Forsline’s 29 points. Forsline finished the night 11-14 from the free throw line. Alyssa Prophet added 12 points while Maija Hill had nine.
Shawna Michaud led the Warriors in the loss with 10 points.
Mesabi East (14-6) hosts Ely on Thursday.
