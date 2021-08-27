Grizzlies eye top of 7A once again

COOK — A win away from a section title last season, the North Woods football team felt as if a chance to make history was taken away from them. Now, the Grizzlies hope to pick up where they left off and plan to make a run towards a section title.
Finishing with a record of 4-1, the Grizzlies had won their playoff opener and were set to take on Deer River for the 7A crown, a team they had beaten a month earlier. The decision on whether to continue the season or cancel it was taken out of their hands, leaving a sour taste in their mouths.
“We were in it with everybody else,” head coach Joel Anderson said. “It was pretty disappointing for us in the sense that the season ended so abruptly. We were set to play another playoff game and we tried to move things around to get the game in but we didn’t get the chance to play.
“We were excited about it. We liked the team we had and we had a chance to go out and win a section championship. But I was also very happy we made it through the season and were in a position to be in that game in the first place and finish as co-finalists.”
As a first-year head coach last season, Anderson knew his team and his coaching staff were going to do a lot of learning in a short amount of time. In year two, Anderson believes the Grizzlies have a leg up when it comes to preparation.
“Last year definitely started off differently than you’d hope as a new head coach. We had a steep learning curve in front of us but this year we got to practice on day one and hit the ground running. The guys were focused right away and practices were crisp and smooth from the get-go.
“It’s a welcome sign for me compared to where we started last year and the shortened time frame. Getting to have a scrimmage this year and working out the issues in a scrimmage instead of in game one will be a big help. Being able to have a sense of normalcy is something that the kids want to have back and they’ve been looking forward to it now for a while.”
North Woods graduated six seniors, with half of them coming from the offensive and defensive lines, but Anderson says the amount of returning players is high with many ready to fill in where they’re needed.
“We lost quite a few on the line and some backs and receivers as well. But we’re bringing back more now that it’s more of a normal season. Some guys didn’t come out last year and they’re back this year which is a good thing for us. We’re looking to continue the success we had last year and we’ll need all the guys we can get.”
Two of the most important pieces are back for North Woods in powerhouse running backs TJ and Jared Chiabotti. Ty Fabish also returns under center, giving the Grizzlies backfield some familiarity across the board.
Also returning in the backfield will be Jake Panichi, who should see significant playing time at middle linebacker as well. Erik Aune will be a big piece for North Woods as well at wide receiver. Anchoring the line will be senior Ethan Byram.
Anderson says that the odd circumstances from last season meant bringing up players a bit earlier than originally planned. The hope this year is that the Grizzlies will reap the benefits of having more players with varsity experience ready to go.
“A lot of juniors are stepping into new roles this year, but we’ve got a number of kids that have played a lot of football because they had to fill in somewhere last year. That’s a positive thing for us. We were prepared to be unprepared at times and we found a lot of kids were embracing stepping into different roles.”
The Grizzlies kick things off today with a set of scrimmages in Deer River. Anderson says it’ll be the first real opportunity for his team to shine in 2021.
“We get a chance to put some things together and see where everyone fits. We get to look at a few other teams in our section as well. I think it’s a welcome thing for the kids and the coaches after not having it last year. Everything looks good in your head or on paper but now we get to see it on the field before the actual games. Seeing it on film can be a totally different story.”
Section 7A will return numerous heavy hitters, in addition to the Grizzlies, as well as some new teams that North Woods will need to get a feel for.
“Deer River is always tough. Braham is always tough. Those teams run good programs so you expect them to be there at the end of the season. We had some teams last year that were young, like Barnum, that return plenty of guys this year. And we have some new teams in the section like Mille Lacs (a co-op between Isle and Onamia) so we’ll see what they have to bring.
“I think we’re going to be able to perform at a high level in a lot of games. We’ll be competitive and it’s going to be all about preparation. Hopefully this year, things will be smoother since kids won’t be going in and out of quarantine. That will allow us to be more prepared.”
North Woods opens with a serious challenge in their regular season schedule: the newly formed team from Rock Ridge. Playing a team three classes up in the opener is one thing, but playing a team that essentially has no film is another.
“Obviously it’s a disadvantage to come in with less bodies. When you have an enrollment of two schools their size, you know they’re going to be bigger than us. I think the biggest challenge is twofold in that it’s not just Eveleth-Gilbert, it’s not just Virginia, but a combination and there’s not going to be a whole lot of film or anything to watch.
“For us to be really prepared, we’re going to have to come in with the best plan of attack that we can put together and hopefully we’ll be able to perform the way we want to perform.”
Overall, the feeling amongst Anderson and North Woods is a positive one, especially after looking back from one year ago.
“We’re excited. We’re leaps and bounds ahead of where we were last year. It’s been more about football and less about terminology. It’s exciting for us and we’re getting after it. We’re ready to go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.