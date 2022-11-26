COOK—In her first two years with the team, North Woods head coach Liz Cheney said her squad would have to go through a rebuilding phase.
Now in year three, Cheney says that phase is over and it’s time to see what her team’s made of.
“I think we’re out of that phase now,” Cheney said. “We’ve got all five starters back from last season. That’s two seniors and three juniors and we’re looking to be pretty solid from about seven or eight players deep this year.”
One of those seniors is center Hannah Kinsey, who recently committed to play basketball in college for St. Scholastica. One of the more prolific post players around, Cheney expects Kinsey to continue to be a huge centerpiece for the Grizzlies.
“She’s just a great leader for us on the court. She really came into that leadership role on the floor last year around midseason and then really stepped up as we went into the playoffs. She’s come into her own as a basketball player so it’s really exciting to have her as one of our big leaders.”
North Woods’ second senior in Kiana LaRoque is one who leads in a different way according to Cheney.
“She’s just a solid, consistent player. She’s quiet but you could say she leads with her quietness. She’s there and she’s solid and she’s always contributing. She’s a girl we can always count on.”
Juniors Helen Koch, River Cheney and Talise Goodsky will round out the starting five and Cheney says the cohesion between the entire group should be a strength this season.
“These girls have been playing together for quite a few years now. It’s really fun to watch them because things are starting to click. We’re looking forward to seeing what these five can do and how the team builds around them.”
Cheney says she expects younger players like Tatum Barto and Lauren Burnett to see significant minutes as well. For a team that’s relied heavily on Kinsey in the middle in the past, Cheney says it feels like things are coming together across the board now.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to have a center like Hannah that’s contributed to us having a strong inside game even if we can’t get the ball to her. Power forwards and posts can play big down there as well. But now we’re developing some younger players and trying to add them to the arsenal. It feels like we’re not just an inside team. Go ahead and shut down Hannah, we’ve got something else in the works to take care of things outside.”
Securing a home playoff win last season, the Grizzlies took big steps forward when it came to team goals. That excitement from late last season has carried over into this year according to Cheney.
“The girls are always talking about how they want to finish and what our goals should be. We made it down to UMD last year and even though we lost to MI-B, we gave it our all and now there’s just this pure excitement surrounding this season. It was a really big lesson for the girls. Now we want to do what we did last year and see if we can go even a step further.”
While it feels like this year isn’t a building year in terms of players, Cheney says it should be a building year when it comes to confidence.
“The leadership and experience we have coming back this year could make this a really big turning point for us. If we can get past those mental problems then we can play a more complete type of game that works for us.
“It’s my third year with these girls as head coach. They know my lingo. They understand the expectations. Now it feels like I’m coaching more instead of teaching. Now they’re bought into it and it’s really exciting.”
North Woods opens the season on Tuesday against Chisholm, a team the Grizzlies have struggled with mightily as of late. Cheney is hoping for a different type of game this time around.
“We haven’t beat Chisholm in probably three years and it’s a 20-plus point differential each time. I told the girls we just have to give it our all from the start. We play as hard as we can against teams like Mountain Iron so why can’t we have that with Chisholm? Win or lose, I want us to compete and set the tone for the season by playing hard and finishing hard.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.