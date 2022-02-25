Grizzlies escape with win over Bluestreaks, 70-67

CHISHOLM — Two solid Section 7A boys Basketball teams locked up in Chisholm on Friday night.
Chisholm and North Woods battled for two halves with the Grizzlies escaping with a 70-67 win over the Bluestreaks in front of a packed gymnasium.
“Games like this are why we coach,” Chisholm coach Jaremy Fleming said. “It was two teams battling out there tonight.”
Grizzlies coach Will Kleppe agreed with Fleming.
“I know my blood pressure is way up after a game like that,” Kleppe said. “I told Jeremy before the game that we probably won’t want to see each other early in the playoffs.”
Chisholm raced out to an early 14-4 lead in the first half. A July Abernathy three-pointer followed by a Nathan Showalter three and an Abernathy putback gave the Bluestreaks the ten point lead.
The Grizzlies fought right back in the game when Jared Chiabotti made a pair of buckets and TJ Chiabotti hit a jumper. North Woods continued to cut the Chisholm lead, reducing it to just three, 18-15 to force a Fleming time out.
Coming out of the time out Jared Chiabotti stole the ball and raced in for a layup to make it a one point game. The Grizzles then grabbed the lead when TJ Chiabotti hit a pair of free throws.
The teams then battled for the rest of the first half and the horn sounded with the score tied at 33-33. Abernathy had 14 points in the half to lead the Bluestreaks while Jared Chiabotti had 12 to lead North Woods.
The second half was a back and forth battle with neither team able to get really hot from the field.
“No it wasn’t one of our best shooting nights but you have to give Chisholm credit for the defense they played,” Kleppe said. “They are a well coached team and they showed that there tonight.”
Chisholm took a 47-45 lead after an Abernathy steal and layup. The Grizzlies got the lead right back when Jared Chiabotti hit another three-pointer.
Chisholm tied the game up at 50 when Abernathy hit a deep three-pointer. North Woods then got a jumper from Jared Chiabotti and a three-pointer from Jonah Burnett to go up 55-50 with 9:50 left to play.
Alex Hartway made it a seven point Grizzlies lead with a steal and a layup.
The Bluestreaks then got hot from the field. Noah Sundquist made back-to-back layups, Philip Bernard hit a jumper, and another Sundquist layup gave Chisholm a one point advantage.
Hartway gave the Grizzlies the one point lead back, but Chisholm was not going to go away quietly. Jude Sundquist made two straight buckets to put the ‘Streaks up three.
With just 1:45 left to play TJ Chiabotti hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 64-64 with Fleming then taking a time out.
After the break Jared Chiabotti stole the inbounds pass and raced in for a layup to give the Grizzlies a two point lead.
Following a Chishom miss, Brenden Chiabotti was fouled and went to the line where he made the first free throw but missed the second. Kleppe took his final time out with 55 seconds to play.
The Grizzlies got the ball back again and TJ Chiabotti was fouled. The senior made both to make it a 69-64 contest.
The Bluestreaks came down court and Noah Sundquist hit a long three-pointer to make it a two point game.
“That shot was big,” Fleming said. “We were still out there battling.”
Chisholm fouled Brenden Chiabotti who made one of two free throws to keep North Woods up by three.
The Bluestreaks raced down court but could not get a three-point shot off before the horn sounded.
“What a great game tonight,” Kleppe said. “Two great teams and a full house.The fans got their money’s worth tonight.”
Jared Chiabotti led the Grizzlies with 22 points, while TJ Chiabotti added 16. TJ Chiabotti is now 11 points away from 2,000 points in his career.
Noah Sundquist and Abernathy each had 21 to lead the Bluestreaks.
North Woods will host Carlton on Monday. Chisholm will Travel to Cromwell on Tuesday.
“It is going to be a fun section playoff,” Fleming said. “We have some very good teams and are playing some very good ball.”
NW 33 37 — 70
CHS 33 34 — 67
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 4, Jared Chiabotti 22, TJ Chiabotti 16, Jonah Burnett 12, Alex Hartway 8, Sean Morrison 8. Three pointers: Jared Chiabotti 3, Jonah Burnett 3, TJ Chiabotti 2;
Free throws: 12-16; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: None;
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 21, Jude Sundquist 13, July Abernathy 21, Sean Fleming 3, Nathan Showalter 5, Charles Thompson 2, Philip Barnard 2; Three pointers: Abernathy 2, Jude Sundquist 1, Fleming 1; Free throws: 1-4; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: None;
