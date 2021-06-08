AURORA — At the beginning of the season, the North Woods’ baseball team set themselves a goal of reaching the Section 7A finals. The Grizzlies now stand just one game away from that after eliminating Cherry 4-1 Tuesday afternoon in the 7A final four.
Falling to Nashwauk-Keewatin 5-2 a week ago, the Grizzlies have now won three straight in the double elimination tournament, playing their best baseball of the season when it matters most. The streak includes a 4-2 win over Carlton, a 15-0 revenge win over the Spartans and now the 4-1 win over the Tigers. All three elimination games have been make or break for North Woods as they aim to meet their goal set at the beginning of the season.
Grizzlies’ pitcher Andrew Zika battled with Cherry’s Beau Barry. The pair of arms looked solid from the get go, but it was the Tigers who grabbed first blood.
In the top of the third, Cherry’s Noah Asuma reached second on a one-out dead ball error to get himself into scoring position. Barry now at the plate, the junior bashed a double to right to score the young seventh grader, giving the Tigers an early 1-0 lead.
The two pitchers continued to duel while their defenses played solid behind them. Trailing 1-0 after three and a half, the Grizzlies needed to string something together if they wanted to keep their season alive.
In the bottom of the fourth, Zika reached first on a one-out single to right-center field. Following the second out, Barry issued back-to-back walks to Ty Leinonen and Talen Jarshaw to load up the bases.
The tying run on third, eighth-grader Louie Panichi came to the plate. Panichi stayed patient from the start of the at-bat to the finish and drew one more walk from Barry, scoring Zika to make it a 1-1 ball game.
North Woods wasn’t done yet in the fourth. With two outs and the bases still loaded, Cole Thiel hit one right to the Cherry third baseman. The play to first was overthrown, however, letting two more Grizzly runs score, putting the home team on the scoreboard up 3-1.
North Woods continued to stay active on the bags with Louie Panichi scoring from third on a wild pitch from Barry on the next at-bat. After four, the score stood at 4-1.
North Woods was tested defensively the rest of the contest, but the gloves were in the right place when they needed to be. Most notably, Jake Panichi in center field snagging three hard hit balls to the outfield, two of which were diving catches that kept runners off the bags and potential runs off the board.
The Tigers pulled Barry in the bottom of the fifth inning with Nick Peterson pitching the final one and 1/3 innings. Zika went the distance, pitching all seven innings in the eventual Grizzlies win.
After the game, North Woods head coach Jeff Smerud had high praise for his squad and the way they’ve been playing with their backs against the wall, starting with the pitching from Zika.
“He’s been solid all year for us,” Smerud said. “He’s a gamer. He pitched well. We kept their hitters off balance. We had a gameplan going into it that we didn't want to let them see too many fastballs in a row. Make those kids hit some curveballs. He had control of it for the most part.”
On his team’s defense, Smerud said it was a solid outing after the early errors that gave up the lone Cherry run.
“The defense played solid minus the errors in the beginning. After that, we had nothing. Our outfield played outstanding. Jake made three game saving type catches out there. They did what they had to do.”
Aiming for the 7A finals since the beginning of the year, Smerud is pleased with the spot his team is in with only three teams left in the playoffs.
“Our seniors have been around. Not playing last year, that hurt us. It took us a little while to get going as a team and I was hard on our guys in the beginning. Their goals were to win the Arrowhead Conference and get to the final round of the playoffs. Well, we didn’t win the Arrowhead but now we’re one game away from making that second goal.
“I’ve been hounding them day in and day out to become a better team and they responded. They didn’t put their heads in the dirt. They came to play baseball and it shows.”
Playing a second elimination game later in the day, North Woods is no stranger to long, hot days filled with multiple games. Getting ready to take on the loser of South Ridge and Silver Bay, Smerud says his team will take some time to relax before their later contest.
“We’re going to take a break, get some food, get out of the sun. Hopefully we’ll watch some good baseball and find out who we’re playing. We’ve seen South Ridge twice and haven’t seen Silver Bay yet. Whoever we’re playing, we’re just going to play our style of baseball. We have to throw strikes and make the other team’s pitcher work. We have to give ourselves a chance to win. That’s all we can do. We can’t ask more from these kids. They're doing exactly what they need to do.”
North Woods’ game between South Ridge or Silver Bay was not complete when this edition of the Mesabi Tribune went to press.
