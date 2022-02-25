EVELETH — The North Woods boys basketball team took advantage of two big scoring runs on Thursday night and cruised to a 82-54 win over Eveleth-Gilbert in what was the last regular season home game ever for the Golden Bears.
The teams traded buckets at the start of the game as Sean Morrison scored four quick points for North Woods while Carter Mavec scored a pair of buckets for E-G.
The teams continued to trade baskets with the Golden Bears taking a 22-20 lead following a pair of free throws from Will Bittmann. That gave Eveleth-Gilbert their final lead of the game with the Grizzlies blowing things open after that. A 16-0 run from the Grizzlies with TJ Chiabotti scoring eight quick points put North Woods in control.
“That scoring run hurt us,” E-G coach Adam Roen said.
North Woods led 36-22 until Carter Flannigan made a basket to stop the Grizzlies scoring streak.
“That was quite a run there,” North Woods coach Will Kleppe said. “We were moving the ball around and finding the open man and we were making jumpers.”
North Woods continued to add to their lead as Davis Kleppe hit a deep three-pointer and Brenden Chiabotti made a layup as time was running out in the half.
After eighteen minutes of play, the Grizzlies held a 44-24 lead.
The Golden Bears opened up the second half scoring when AJ Roen hit a pair of free throws.
But the Grizzlies came right back and scored nine straight points.
Jonah Burnett, Jared Chiabotti, and Brenden Chiabotti all hit a pair of free throws while TJ Chiabotti nailed a three-pointer.
Bittman stopped that scoring run when he made a layup but the Grizzlies weren’t done scoring.
They went on another 9-0 scoring run when TJ Chiabotti made a layup, Brenden Chiabotti tossed in a pair of free throws, Kleppe made a lay up, and Brenden Chiabotti made a bucket while being fouled.
He made the free throw and the North Woods lead was 62-28.
“That was another good scoring streak,” Kleppe said. “They were really moving the ball out there.”
The Golden Bears did what they could to try to get back into the game but the Grizzlies lead was just too much as they picked up the 82-54 win..
TJ Chiabotti ended the game with 18 to lead North Woods while Brenden added 14, and Jared added 13.
“There are no more breaks,” Kleppe said. “Playoffs are coming and you have to be playing your best ball. You lose and you're done.”
Mavec ended up leading the Golden Bears with 15 points.
They showed a highlight on the screen in the gymnasium from when Eveleth-Gilbert was playing at St. Paul Como Park. During that game, Mavec scored his 1,000th career point and was recognized back home.
The Bears travel to Duluth Marshall on Monday.
“Playoffs are coming and we better be ready,” Roen said.
NW 44 38 — 82
E-G 24 30 — 54
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 14, Jared Chiabotti 13, TJ Chiabotti 18, Davis Kleppe 10, Erik Aune 2, Jonah Burnett 9, Alex Hartway 2, Sean Morrison 7, Ethan Byram 7; Three pointers: TJ Chiabotti 2, Kleppe 2, Jared Chiabotti 1, Burnett 1; Free throws: 16-22; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: None;
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 15, Alexander Roen 14, Carter Flannigan 6, William Bittman 19; Three pointers: Roen 2, Mavec 1; Free throws: 16-20; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: None.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mesabi East 54,
Two Harbors 51
At Aurora, the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team held on for a win Thursday night, downing visiting Two Harbors 54-51.
Kora Forsline led all scorers in the contest with 21 points. Alexa Fossell added 15.
Rachel Bopp led the Agates with 19. Olivia Fosness finished with 12 and Kally Holm chipped in with 10.
Mesabi East closed out their regular season on Friday playing host to Virginia. Results from that game will be in Sunday’s Mesabi Tribune.
TH 21 30 — 51
ME 27 27 — 54
Two Harbors: Kally Holm 10, Mya Poe-Johnson 5, Paige Haugen 3, Rachel Bopp 19, Isabella Tokvam 2, Olivia Fosness 12; Three pointers: Holm 2, Poe-Johnson 1, Bopp 2; Free throws: 6-13; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Holm.
Mesabi East: Alexa Fossell 15, Gianna Lay 2, Elli Theel 8, Kora Forsline 21, Stevie Hakala 2, Lamppa 4, Marta Forsline; Three pointers: Fossell 2; Free throws: 18-26; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Cloquet 76,
Eveleth-Gilbert 36
At Eveleth, Morgan Marks poured in 30 points for the Golden Bears, but they were no match for visiting Cloquet, 76-36.
Marks led all scorers in the contest. Madelynn Young led the Lumberjacks with 19. Kiley Issendorf with 13. Justice Paro had 12 and Alexa Snesrud finished with 10.
Eveleth-Gilbert closed out the regular season on Friday playing host to Bigfork. Results from that game will be in Sunday’s Mesabi Tribune.
CHS 39 37 — 76
EG 23 13 — 36
Cloquet: Kiley Issendorf 13, Quinn Danielson 4, Katie Turner 5, Alexa Snesrud 10, Madelynn Young 19, Ava Carlson 5, Addison Thompson 4, Justice Paro 12, Caley Kruse 4; Three pointers: Issendorf 1, Danielson 1, Turner 1, Young 1; Free throws: 14-19; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 6, Morgan Marks 30; Three pointers: Westby 2, Marks 6; Free throws: 4-4; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
