Grizzlies dominate Warriors, 20-5

SOFTBALL
North Woods 20,
Deer River 5, F/4
At Cook, the Grizzlies got some solid pitching from Ivy Chaulklin Tuesday on their way to a 20-5 win over Deer River in four innings.
Chaulklin went all four innings and fanned four Warrior batters.
Hannah Cheney led North Woods with a double.
The Grizzlies (3-4) host Cherry on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.