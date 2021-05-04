Grizzlies dominate Warriors, 20-5

SOFTBALL

North Woods 20,

Deer River 5, F/4

At Cook, the Grizzlies got some solid pitching from Ivy Chaulklin Tuesday on their way to a 20-5 win over Deer River in four innings.

Chaulklin went all four innings and fanned four Warrior batters.

Hannah Cheney led North Woods with a double.

The Grizzlies (3-4) host Cherry on Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments