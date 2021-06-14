Grizzlies boys experienced as they head to Class A State golf

COOK — The North Woods boys’ golf team is confident heading into today’s Class A State Tournament at the Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.
Winning their third straight section championship as a team last month and fielding the top three golfers in the tournament, the Grizzlies are an experienced bunch with the skills to match.
Losing out on the 2020 season thanks to the pandemic, North Woods made it a goal to make it back to state, according to head coach Will Kleppe.
“That was our first goal right from the start of the season,” Kleppe said. “Especially for our seniors, we felt for them losing that season. We looked at the teams in last year’s section and the boys felt they had a shot at it. Coming into this year, we knew we could aim high again.
“It’s funny with a sport like golf. Even at the school level, there isn’t a lot of attention paid to us but it was still stressful because the expectations on us were so high. When you’re at the top, people are waiting for you to fail so there was a fair amount of pressure to repeat and get back to state.”
North Woods had no trouble winning the Section 7A Championship last month at the Virginia Golf Course. The team won the event by 49 strokes while senior Ian Olson was the individual champion. Senior Sam Frazee (the 2019 Section 7A champion) and junior Davis Kleppe tied for the runner-up spot, four strokes behind Olson. North Woods rounded out their scoring top four with sophomore Eli Smith finishing in seventh.
While only the top four golfers on each team count towards a school’s score, six golfers make up an entire squad meaning North Woods will also bring junior Ty Fabish (17th at sections) and senior Brant Boutto (33rd) to the state meet.
Coming out on top of sections was necessary if the Grizzlies wanted to make it back to state and Kleppe said it was his team’s confidence on the course combined with some really solid days from everyone on the team that made everything come together.
“I think our guys are confident with a course like Virginia. It’s convenient for us that sections are held there. For the three guys on top, they’re good teammates but they love to compete against each other. I think when the team scores were coming, we were looking pretty good but a lot of these teams we hadn’t seen this year so we couldn’t be totally sure.
“But we jumped out to a lead on that first day and grew it on the second day. The boys competed really hard and they stayed focused. They set their minds to it and made it happen.”
Olson, Frazee, Kleppe and Fabish all have state meet experience and have played at Pebble Creek before. Coach Kleppe believes that, along with a solid practice round on Monday will help set North Woods up for success in the two-day tournament.
“We have four boys who have played this course so they know what it’s like. At our practice round on Monday, we kind of just want to get everybody on the same page. Brant and Eli haven’t played there so we want to talk them through it and tell them what to avoid and things to be aware of.
“Our experienced guys know what to look out for. They’re going to check out how fast the greens are and how thick the rough is. The little technical things regarding the course is something they’ll be dedicated to figuring out.”
Looking at the other teams at the state tournament, Kleppe and the Grizzlies believe this year’s team has what it takes to compete with the best.
“It’s so hard to judge the other teams. Everyone is playing different courses and in different conditions. Our boys definitely feel like they’re within the top half of the field and I feel confident in that too. But I tell the boys to relax. We’ve already made it. The hard work is done. Now you just have to go out there and enjoy it and do your best.”
Even then, every golfer knows that things can change on a dime.
“Everybody knows that in the game of golf, it doesn’t take much to derail your best laid plans. The boys feel like they’ll be able to compete with all the teams down there and potentially have a pretty good showing.”
Individually, Kleppe believes his top scorers also have what it takes to make some noise.
“They give out seven medals down there for individuals and I’ll tell the guys in a joking, motivating way ‘Hey, go make the podium,’ and that feels like a reasonable goal for a few of our guys. Any self respecting golfer knows what they’re capable of so I think quite a few of our guys know they can medal if they play well enough.”
With nearly three weeks off between the section tournament and state, the Grizzlies have had their fair share of downtime in the leadup to the tournament. Kleppe doesn’t expect his team to meet every day, but he knows his team is dedicated enough to put in the time on the course even without his supervision.
“We’ve got three seniors on the team so the first goal for them was to take care of graduation. I told them to be with their families and realize how important that was first. We’ve been touching base through text. They go out and play by themselves and I’ve seen them on the course this past week.
“It’s hard to get everyone together especially now that school is out and summer jobs are starting, but I know these guys are playing. They’ll play all day, every day whether I tell them to or not. These guys are good enough where if there’s a deficiency in their game, that’s what they’re working on in their own time leading up to state. I have no doubt in my mind that these guys will be ready to go once we get started.”
With the golf season going off without a hitch, Kleppe says the spring sport has been a positive experience for his squad after the loss of the 2020 season.
“As stressful as this school year was for the kids, this was about as normal as anything they’ve experienced in over a year. There’s no state banquet this year but we still have the team experience and we’ll get to play golf in front of fans. I think everybody will be happy to just have this experience, especially for our three seniors.”
----
The Class A Boys’ State Golf Tournament will kick off today at noon at the Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker.
