Grizzlies blow past Bombers, 46-0

AURORA -- The North Woods football team saw success on the ground and through the air late Friday afternoon in their 46-0 shutout win over Barnum at Mesabi East Field.
Ty Fabish finished 11-19 in passing with 231 yards and two touchdowns, while TJ Chiabotti did work on the ground, rushing for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 23 touches.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Grizzlies started scoring and simply never let the Bombers in the game. North Woods’ first score came on a 52-yard pass from Fabish to receiver Erik Aune. Fabish then hit Jared Chiabotti in the end zone for two points to make it 8-0 Grizzlies.
North Woods grabbed their second score of the contest later in the second quarter with Chiabotti rushing in from two yards out. Fabish then hit Zach Cheney on the two-point conversion and the Grizzlies saw their lead doubled, 16-0 heading into halftime.
After a scoreless fourth quarter, North Woods exploded four four scores in the final frame.
TJ Chiabotti got the scoring going with a four-yard run and then walked in the two-point try to put his team up 24-0. On a later drive, Fabish hit Zach Cheney for the 44-yard pass and the score to make it 30-0 after the failed two-point run.
Back-to-back scores from Jacob Swanson then wrapped things up for North Woods. Swanson hit pay dirt from 21 yards out and then ran in the two-pointer to put his team up 38-0.
On the ensuing Barnum drive, Swanson took advantage of a Bombers fumble, picking up the football and running it home from 55 yards out. Carter Holman ran in the two-point conversion to put the final score at 46-0.
The win moves North Woods to 2-1 on the season. They’ll travel to Chisholm next Friday for a 7 p.m. game with the Bluestreaks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.