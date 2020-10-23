Grizzlies blow past Bombers, 46-0

AURORA -- The North Woods football team saw success on the ground and through the air late Friday afternoon in their 46-0 shutout win over Barnum at Mesabi East Field.

Ty Fabish finished 11-19 in passing with 231 yards and two touchdowns, while TJ Chiabotti did work on the ground, rushing for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 23 touches.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Grizzlies started scoring and simply never let the Bombers in the game. North Woods’ first score came on a 52-yard pass from Fabish to receiver Erik Aune. Fabish then hit Jared Chiabotti in the end zone for two points to make it 8-0 Grizzlies.

North Woods grabbed their second score of the contest later in the second quarter with Chiabotti rushing in from two yards out. Fabish then hit Zach Cheney on the two-point conversion and the Grizzlies saw their lead doubled, 16-0 heading into halftime.

After a scoreless fourth quarter, North Woods exploded four four scores in the final frame.

TJ Chiabotti got the scoring going with a four-yard run and then walked in the two-point try to put his team up 24-0. On a later drive, Fabish hit Zach Cheney for the 44-yard pass and the score to make it 30-0 after the failed two-point run.

Back-to-back scores from Jacob Swanson then wrapped things up for North Woods. Swanson hit pay dirt from 21 yards out and then ran in the two-pointer to put his team up 38-0.

On the ensuing Barnum drive, Swanson took advantage of a Bombers fumble, picking up the football and running it home from 55 yards out. Carter Holman ran in the two-point conversion to put the final score at 46-0.

The win moves North Woods to 2-1 on the season. They’ll travel to Chisholm next Friday for a 7 p.m. game with the Bluestreaks.

