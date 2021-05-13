north woods golf

North Woods’ Sam Frazee and Davis Kleppe, right, are shown at the Virginia Golf Course after finishing first and tied for second at the Virginia Invite Thursday.

VIRGINIA — North Woods took top honors Thursday at the 18-hole Virginia Invite as they slipped past Hermantown by three strokes.

The Grizzlies Sam Frazee earned medalist honors after firing a 1-under par 70 and his teammate Davis Kleppe grabbed a tie for second with a 5-over par 76. Hibbing’s Conner Willard also shot a 76 to tie for second place.

Eveleth-Gilbert freshman Ian Mikulich shot a 6-over 77 to earn a fourth place tie with Myles Mason of International Falls and Connor O’Hara of Hermantown.

Two Virginia/MI-B golfers (Marco Pazzelli and Andrew Peterson) tied for eighth place as each carded an 8-over par 79. Mitchell Nemec of International Falls also came in at 79.

V/MI-B’s Brennan Peterson took 12th with a 82. For 13th place, meanwhile, Erick Sanborn of Hibbing, Mason Collie of V/MI-B and Eli Smith of North Woods each recorded an 83 to finish tied for the spot.

Sam Gabardi of Hibbing and Ian Olson of North Woods were also tied for 18th after each fired an 87.

Ty Laugen was the top Mesabi East representative at 90 and Ty Fabish of North Woods rounded out the top 25 with a 94.

Virginia Invite

Team results:

1, North Woods +32

2, Hermantown +35

3, V/MI-B +39

4, Hibbing +56

5, Int. Falls +65

6, Eveleth-Gilbert +98

7, Mesabi East +113

