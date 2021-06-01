CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School softball team watched their season come to an end Tuesday as North Woods came away with a 15-7 Section 7A first-round victory at Pergol Field.
The Bluestreaks committed a total 12 errors, and the Grizzlies had 15 hits to advance into second-round play Thursday.
According to North Woods DeeAnn Sandberg, that offensive display was the best this season.
“I told them to come out here and play their hardest,” Sandberg said. “We didn’t want it to be over for the year. We have one senior, and we were playing for her. I told them to put everything they had into it.”
Chisholm actually started off with the lead as Sofie Anderson walked, stole second, then scored when Courtney Anderson reached on an error, but in the second inning, the Bluestreaks left runners on first and third and couldn’t add to their score.
“Softball is a funny game,” Don Quirk, Chisholm’s head coach, said. “We came out, and I thought we were ready to play. They’ve been playing much-better ball as of late. They’ve been on a tear. We couldn’t get anything going offensively at first.
“They started getting the momentum with a couple of bloop hits, then some other hits added in. They played some good defense against us, and made some big plays. We couldn’t get it going, and they got it going. It’s hard to stop momentum once it gets there.”
That momentum began in the North Woods’ third as it tied the game 1-1 on an RBI single by Brynn Simpson, then the Grizzlies added seven runs in the fourth to take the lead for good.
Avery Thiel had a two-run single, and getting one RBI each were Helen Koch, Simpson, Skylar Yernatich and Ivy Chaulklin.
“The girls were down at first, but they picked it up,” Sandberg said. “We had to work through it, and they did.”
North Woods added one more run in the fifth to take a 9-1.
Chisholm got two in the fifth to make it 9-3 as Courtney Anderson and Kaija Gams both had RBI base hits, but North Woods answered with three more runs in the sixth to make it 12-3.
The Bluestreaks just couldn’t make a dent in that Grizzlies’ lead.
“We were hoping to score some runs,” Quirk said. “We had bases loaded and nobody out in the fourth, and we were hoping to get a few runs in that inning. We came up blank. In the fifth, we could have put up a few more.
“Everytime we got some at the end, they got them back. We stayed at about a nine-point deficit. We weren’t making much headway. It was a strange game. We didn’t play good enough to win today. The girls had a good season.”
Chisholm did score three runs in its half of the sixth as on a two-run double by Courtney Anderson and an RBI single by Emma DuChamp, but again, North Woods answered with three in the seventh to keep that lead at nine runs.
Grizzlies’ starting pitcher Evelyn Brodeen worked all seven innings, allowing just eight hits. She struck out four and walked two.
Brodeen did get hurt running the base in the fourth inning, but she shook it off and kept Chisholm at bay for most of the game.
“I was worried about her, but she doesn’t want to give up,” Sandberg said. “She is a freshman, and she wants to pitch. I knew she would come back and do what she could do.”
Courtney Anderson started for the Bluestreaks. She tossed four innings, giving up eight hits. She struck out five and walked three. Sofie Anderson worked three innings, giving up seven hits. She struck out three.
Baseball
Chisago Lakes 2
Hibbing 1 8 innings
LINDSTROM — The Wildcats scored a run in the bottom of the inning to beat the Bluejackets in the Section 7AAA first-round game Tuesday.
Hibbing took a 1-0 lead in the first, then Chisago Lakes tied it with a run in the third.
Peyton Forer worked seven innings, allowing eight hits. He struck out one and walked two.
Sanvik tossed eight innings, giving up two hits. He fanned eight and walked one.
Ethan Lund and Joe Allison had the Bluejacket hits. Allison hit a triple and had the lone RBI.
Sanvik had three hits for the Wildcats, including a double and one RBI. Brown had two hits.
Section 7A
Cherry 10
Littlefork-Big Falls 0
DULUTH — The Tigers rapped out 15 hits in the 10-run rule victory over the Vikings in a Section 7A first-round contest Tuesday at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Nick Peterson had three hits as did Beau Barry, who had a double. Trevor Graves, Noah Asuma, Sam Serna and Andrew Staples all had two hits.
Peterson got the pitching win, tossing three hitter for six innings. He fanned five and walked one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.