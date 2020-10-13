HIBBING — Going into their dual meet with Duluth East, Hibbing High School girls swimming coach Mike Veneziano wasn’t too worried about the outcome of the meet.
What the Bluejacket mentor found out was that his team is worn down.
Even so, Hibbing put together a good meet, but the Greyhounds came away with a 100-86 victory over the Bluejackets Tuesday at the high school pool.
Veneziano was using this meet as a barometer to see what his possible Section 7A lineup will be, but he saw just how tired his swimmers are from his training regimen.
“It was evident to me that we’re beat down,” Veneziano said. “Our workouts, we’re not fresh, put it that way, but I liked the way we still went after it after working so hard. We did accomplish a few things here and there.
“The concepts on how you plan out a race and how you attack a race are starting to come together for us with a lot of people.”
After Duluth East won the 200 medley relay, Hibbing got two wins in the first-three races as Geli Stenson won the 200 freestyle in 2:04.49, then Madison St. George won the 200 individual medley in 2:35.40.
Teagan Rudstrom would win the 50 freestyle, then Alicia Hall won the diving, but St. George picked up her second win by swimming a 1:08.11 in the 100 butterfly.
Rudstrom would win the 100 freestyle, then Clara Wodny would beat Stenson in the 500 freestyle.
It wasn’t Stenson’s best 500 of the season, but the sophomore didn’t let it bother her as she came back to swim anchor legs on both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
“She’s definitely tired,” Veneziano said. “The 500 is the wrong race to be in if you’re beat down. She came back in the 400 free relay and swam a 55.00 100 split. That’s outstanding.
“To have that kind of thing, and the 200 freestyle relay, they really came around today. Usually, if we’re having a harder time maintaining the longer distances but we’re still sprinting OK, that’s an indication that we’re fatigued from training.”
Stenson swam with Macey Emerson, St. George and Emery Maki on both of those relays, which swam times of 1:47.43 and 3:57.79, respectively.
Ella Kalisch would win the 100 backstroke in 1:09.64.
“I like the way we’re approaching our competition, individually, and I like that we’re cleaning up a lot of the rough edges that we have been struggling with. It’s finally happening.
“I’m pleased with the team.”
Julia Zempel won the 100 breaststroke.
Duluth East 100, Hibbing 86
200 medley relay — 1. Duluth East (Signe Kurth, Julia Zimpel, Emma Dauner, Maari Rohrbaugh), 2:03.14; 2. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Emery Maki, Bella Alaspa, Lily Lantz), 2:10.91 3. Hibbing (Jordyn McCormack, Riley Story, Meghan Savage, Courtney Massich),2:16.47.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:04.49; 2. Clara Wodney, DE, 2:08.78; 3. Elly Rectenwald, DE, 2:14.24.
200 individual medley — 1. Madison St. George, H, 2:35.40; 2. Macie Emerson, H, 2:36.69; 3. Amelia Berry, DE, 2:36.87.
50 freestyle — 1. Teagan Rudstrom, DE, 27.07; 2. Maki, H, 27.78; 3. Rohrbaugh, DE, 28.31.
Diving — 1. Alicia Hall, DE, 171.40; 2. Elena Siers, DE, 159.75; 3. Elsie Zimpel, DE, 150.15
100 butterfly — 1. St. George, H, 1:08.01; 2. Dauner, DE, 1:08.56; 3. Alaspa, H, 1:11.60.
100 freestyle — 1. Rudstrom, DE, 59.26; 2. Emerson, H, 1:01.25; 3. Story, H, 1:03.56.
500 freestyle — 1. Wodny, DE, 5:39.90; 2. Stenson, H, 5:50.80; 3. Berry, DE, 6:08.64.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Emerson, St. George, Maki, Stenson), 1:47.43; 2. Duluth East (Rudstrom, Rectenwald, Wodny, Berry), 1:48.66; 3. Duluth East (Julia Zimpel, Kaia Pessenda, Janaya Jordan, Caroline Flaig), 2:00.72.
100 backstroke — 1. Kalisch, H, 1:09.64; 2. Kurth, DE, 1:10.98; 3. Rohrbaugh, DE, 1:13.36.
100 breaststroke — 1. Julia Zimpel, DE, 1:13.00; 2. Rectenwald, DE, 1:15.48; 3. Story, H, 1:26.24.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Maki, St. George, Emerson, Stenson), 3:57.79; 2. Duluth East (Wodny, Berry, Rudstrom, Rectenwald), 4:01.26; 3. Duluth East (Kurth, Rohrbaugh, Dauner, Pessenda), 4:21.79.
