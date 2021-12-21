HIBBING — It wasn’t a good time to be short-handed when the Hibbing High School boys swimming team took on Duluth East.
And even though the Greyhounds came away with a 98-81 victory over the Bluejackets Tuesday at the high school pool, Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano couldn’t have been more pleased with the performance of his team.
All Veneziano was looking for was good performances, and he got them across the board.
“We were coming in short-handed, and we were up against a great team,” Veneziano said. “We stayed within our philosophy, which is to go out and compete and get better. I thought we did a good job today with how we handled this meet.
“We had a lot of similar events from Saturday. I put the guys in a lot of the events they were in Saturday, and did some experimenting, too. I like what I saw in the experiments, and the guys that came back and did the same events, most of them got better performances. I’m pleased with how this went down.”
Hibbing did get a few first places, including two from Cooper Emerson, who won the 50 freestyle in 22.82, and the 100 freestyle in 50.00.
Tyler Fosso won the diving with 189.70 points. Griffin Benedict won the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.10, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Emerson, Ben Philips, Mathew Philips and Reilly Benedict won with a time of 3:41.73.
“A lot of these guys have done most of the same events,” Veneziano said. “We alternate them around. Sometimes a guy will swim the 200 free and sometimes the IM. We switch back-and-forth.
“There are some guys we know what they’re going to swim, and we keep trying to get them out there to get more experience.”
Veneziano was looking at more technical things to clean up during this meet.
“It’s hard to clean up a technique in practice,” he said. “You have to see it in competition. Under the stress of competition, things change. I get a better look at what we’re doing out there and how we compete by getting them in the races themselves.
“I learn a lot more by watching them race than from whatever happens in practice.”
As the Bluejackets head into Christmas break, Veneziano likes where this team is heading.
“We got a lot of stuff done,” Veneziano said. “We got a lot of base built now in December to build the next couple of months off of, so I’m happy. We have to keep working on the small things.
“We are doing fine.”
Grant Wodny of the Greyhounds set a pool record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:43.26.
Duluth East 98, Hibbing 81
200 medley relay — 1. Duluth (Leif Ziring, Kai Braaten, Grant Wodney, Kaleb Pry), 1:45.33; 2. Duluth (Christopher Kirby, Lukas Niska, Dylan Manchester, Joseph Zaffuto), 1:59.00; 3. Hibbing (Mathew Philips, Griffin Benedict, Matthew Sandness, Cole Hughes), 2:05.20.
200 freestyle — 1. Jamison Craig, DE, 1:56.71; 2, Ben Philips, H, 2:00.10; 3. Elliot Yung, DE, 2:05.22.
200 individual medley — 1. Aiden Yung, DE, 2:09.44; 2. Pete Saftner, DE, 2:24.92; 3. Jamison Dietlin, DE, 2:26.17.
50 freestyle — 12. Cooper Emerson, H, 22.82; 2. Pry, DE, 23.70; 3. Manchester, DE, 23.77.
Diving — 1. Tyler Fosso, H, 189.70; 2. Cale Bortnem, DE, 188.20; 3. Cole Hughes, H, 184.05.
100 butterfly — 1. Craig, DE, 1:04.16; 2. Saftner, DE, 1:06.75; 3. Erik Oase, DE, 1:10.19.
100 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 50.00; 2. Ziring, DE, 53.10; 3. Kai Braaten, DE, 53.99.
500 freestyle — 1. Grant Wodny, DE, 4:43.26PR; 2. Reilly Benedict, H, 6:32.72; 3. Kellen Fisher, H, 6:42.34.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Duluth East (Aiden Yung, Pry, Kai Braaten, Manchester), 1:35.66; 2. Hibbing (Emerson, Griffin Benedict, Ben Philips, Hughes), 1:40.25; 3. Hibbing (Christian Massich, Kai Strom, Reilly Benedict, Fisher), 1:56.04.
100 backstroke — 1. Wodny, DE, 58.13; 2. Elliot Yung, DE, 1:07.77; 3. Mathew Philips, H, 1:09.14.
100 breaststroke — 1. Griffin Benedict, H, 1:17.10; 2. Massich, H, 1:30.97; 3. Ranta, H, 1:35.48.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Emerson, Ben Philips, Mathew Philips, Reilly Benedict), 3:41.73; 2. Hibbing (Fisher, Sandness, Caleb Buus, Ranta), 4:35.78.
