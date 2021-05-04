HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys tennis team could only muster up one win as Duluth East came to town and beat the Bluejackets 6-1 Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
The lone Hibbing win came at first doubles where Isaiah HIldenbrand and Jack Gabardi defeated Tanner Bombardieri and Chase Baumgarten 7-6 (7-3) 6-4.
“They’re having fun out there,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “They’re coming forward, attacking and playing a lot of volleys. They’re getting good at it. Add some bigger serves behind that, and they will be a force.
“They had a great day.”
The Greyhounds got singles wins from Dane Patten over Isaac Hildenbrand 6-1, 6-0; Ty Kruger over Drew Anderson 6-0, 6-1; Ryan Delaney over Tristen Babich 6-0 6-1; and Thomas Gunderson over Cooper Hendrickson 6-1, 6-2.
“Their singles are solid,” Conda said. “I thought the boys hit the ball well, but they’re just good one through four singles.”
In the other two doubles matches, Ewen Moe and Ryan Fowler beat Christian Dickson and Andrew Hendrickson 6-1, 6-0; and Wes Chura and Chris Kirby downed Gavin Schweiberger and Benny Galli 6-2 6-1.
“It helped our singles to get a little pace and consistency of play,” Conda said. “We had to work to earn every point. That will help us down the road. I’m glad we get to play them again.”
Duluth East 6, Hibbing 1
Singles: No. 1 — Dane Patten, DE, def. Isaac Hildenbrand, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Ty Kruger, DE, def. Drew Anderson, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Ryan Delaney, DE, def. Tristen Babich, 6-0, 6-1; No/ 4 — Thomas Gunderson, DE, def. Cooper Hendrickson, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 — Isaiah Hildenbrand-Jack Gabardi, H, def. Tanner Bombardieri-Chase Baumgarten, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4; No. 2 — Ewen Moe-Ryan Fowler, DE, def. Christian Dickson-Andrew Hendrickson, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Wes Chura-Chris Kirby, DE def. Gavin Schweiberger-Benny Galli, 6-2, 6-1.
Boys Golf
Virginia Invite
TOWER — The Hibbing High School boys golf team finished sixth at the Virginia Invite, held at the Wilderness Tuesday.
Virginia won the team event with a 337, followed by Hermantown and International Falls with 342 and 348, respectively.
The Bluejackets were sixth with a 362.
Davis Kleppe of North Woods, Marco Pazzelli of the Blue Devils and Nick Tanner of International Falls all shot 80 for medalist honors. Andrew Peterson of Virginia and Colten Danelski of Hermantown had 83s.
Drew Nelson of Hermantown and Conner Willard of Hibbing shot 84s to tie for sixth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.