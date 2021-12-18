BIWABIK — Just two days after a freak December rain storm blew across Minnesota, the high school alpine ski season kicked off at Giants Ridge with the inaugural Rock Ridge Invitational.
Duluth East dominated the day, winning both the boys and girls divisions and placing eight skiers in the combined top 10’s.
Local teams also fared well, including the Rock Ridge girls squad who finished third with two Wolverines breaking into the top 10, including runner-up Mia Schuchard.
“That’s her best finish ever, that I can remember,” said Rock Ridge coach Benji Neff. “Obviously as a coach, I have some things she could improve on, but that’s her best finish as a high school racer. She skied really well.
“I recently heard that her goal this year is to have fun and my goal this year is to help her have fun. If she’s having fun she’s going to race well, so I’m all behind that goal.”
Joining Schuchard in the top 10 was Eva Rourke, who finished in 10h.
Neff is thrilled to see Roarke living up to her potential.
“Eva getting tenth place is incredible,” Neff beamed. “As a coaching staff we were talking about how do we get her to get to that next level? How do we get her to race the way she trains? Today she put it all together. Eva had a great day.”
Also scoring for the Wolverines was Sophia Nemec, who finished 16th and Abby Crum who landed in 18th.
“We’ve always known Sophie’s a strong skier, we’ve had her down in JV for a while, but we’re certainly counting on her this year, we just need her to keep it up,” said Neff. “Abby had a good first run, where she finished 13th, but I think she was a little disappointed in the second run.
“The course conditions were a little different on the second run and that got into a lot of racers’ heads, including our girls. We try to make sure that information is relevant, but not overwhelming, but the conditions certainly had something to do with the second run.”
One skier who didn’t seem to be affected by the second run course conditions was Hibbing’s Hilda Knuckey whose time was just eleven hundredths of a second behind her first run giving her a fifth place finish for the day.
“Hilda had a fantastic race,” said Bluejacket coach Brice Walli. “Her second run was slightly slower than her first as she was being a little conservative with that ice. Two inches of rain on the hill gave us a sheet of ice that we’ll have to deal with for the rest of the season.”
Freshman Sylvie Wetzel had a career day, landing in 14th place followed by Lucie Bretto in 23rd and Chloe Price in 26th, giving the Bluejacket girls a fifth place team result.
“It was a strong showing for Sylvie,” Walli said. “It's great to see her making that next step. We were a little thin on the girls side, but they’re really taking strides.”
One place Hibbing is not thin is in the boys ranks.
Walli’s preseason prediction of very close inter-squad competition came to fruition as the Bluejackets captured third place with solid efforts from Carter Bungarden, Sam Gabardi, Logan Maxwell and Dainen Blight, who all finished within three seconds of each other in 11th, 13th, 14th and 16th places, respectively.
“They are all skiing so well, and we didn’t even have Adam Vinopal and Andrew Lees skiing today out with illness,” Walli said. “They’d be right in the mix, too. I think it’s going to be a good thing overall because all those boys will be pushing each other, fighting for those spots.”
Only eight points behind the Bluejacket boys, were the Wolverines, who had a strong block of intersquad competition of their own.
Led by Travis Bird in 12th place, Rock Ridge’s scoring boys filled in the gaps between the Bluejackets with Caden Lundstrom in 15th, Erik Panyan 17th and Nathan Nemec in 18th.
The Wolverine scoring block was firm but just a tad behind Hibbing.
“I think that’s just an indication of the age of our boys team,” said Neff. “They’re not super young, but they’re younger. I think that’s kind of reflected in that. They had a good day for their experience level.
“The way I look at that as a coach is if we coach them up some more and turn 12th, 15th, 17th, 18th and turn that into 5th, 8th, 10th and 11th and you’ve got a winning team there. It just takes a little work and those boys will be there.”
After a holiday break, the alpine ski season resumes January 6th with the Hibbing Invitational at Giants Ridge.
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Duluth East, 146; Cook County-Silver Bay, 135; Hibbing, 106; Rock Ridge, 98; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 41
GIRLS: Duluth East, 130; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 126; Rock Ridge, 118; Cook County-Silver Bay, 112; Hibbing, 96; Duluth Denfeld, 38
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Carter Hegg, EAST, 1:18.79; (2) Erik Carlson, EAST, 1:19.31; (3) Cy Oberholtzer, CCSB, 1:19.34; (4) Ray Dressely, CCSB, 1:20.53; (5) Sam Hendricks, EAST, 1:24.79; (6) Matias Merten, EAST, 1:25.45; (7) Nathan Momont, EAST, 1:25.95; (8) Elijah Blanck, CCSB, 1:26.90; (9) Toby Schunk, HERM, 1:29.31; (10) Finnley Taylor, CCSB, 1:30.55; (11) Carter Bungarden, HIB, 1:30.72; (12) Travis Bird, RRAST, 1:31.43; (13) Sam Gabardi, HIB, 1:32.03; (14) Logan Maxwell, HIB, 1:32.91; (15) Caden Lundstrom, RRAST, 1:33.51; (16) Dainen Blight, HIB, 1:33.88; (17) Erik Panyan, RRAST, 1:38.04; (18) Nathan Nemec, RRAST, 1:40.12; (19) Jack Stella, RRAST, 1:40.57; (22) Blake Larson, RRAST, 1:46.68; (23) Brayden Crotteau, RRAST, 1:48.21; (24) Logan Hejda, RRAST, 1:49.15; (25) Mathias Frericks, RRAST, 1:51.70; (30) Erdric Cordona, HIB, 2:13.23; (34) Samuel Beukema, RRAST, 2:31.39
GIRLS: (1) Veronica McHenry, EAST, 1:23.57; (2) Mia Schuchard, RRAST, 1:26.07; (3) Genevieve Silence, CCSB, 1:27.17; (4) Mia Arnold, EAST, 1:27.47; (5) Hilda Knuckey, HIB, 1:30.13; (6) Annabel Hanson, HERM, 1:30.24; (7) Emily Regas, CEC, 1:30.64; (8) Madysen Waters, CEC, 1:30.83; (9) Abby Myers, EAST, 1:32.35; (10) Eva Roark, RRAST, 1:33.52; (14) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 1:34.97; (16) Sophia Nemec, RRAST, 1:35.94; (18) Abby Crum, RRAST, 1:43.71; (21) Ruby Keskitalo, RRAST, 1:47.38; (23) Lucie Bretto, HIB, 1:57.73; (25) Maija Rantala, RRAST, 2:00.43; (26) Chloe Price, HIB, 2:00.86; (27) Tayla Damyanovich, HIB, 2:03.04
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.