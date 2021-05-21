HIBBING — The last time the Hibbing High School baseball team faced Duluth East, the Greyhounds put together innings of seven and six runs in the first and second innings in a 14-2 loss.
In the rematch Friday, the Bluejackets fell behind early again, but not as bad, but unfortunately, Duluth East had enough offense to grab a 7-3 victory over Hibbing at
Al Nyberg Field.
It was an improvement, to say the least, but Bluejacket coach Jay Wetzel isn’t looking for morale victories.
“We had better pitching in this game,” Wetzel said. “The last time, we had an injury to our starting pitcher, which isn’t good. To be honest, we gave up those seven and six runs in back-to-back innings.
“There were plays in each of those innings that we could have escaped with way fewer. Today we minimized it well, but they still scored seven runs in five different innings. They’re a good offense. We did a better job today minimizing. We made some plays.”
The other thing plaguing Hibbing has been falling behind early, and that happened again in this game.
The Greyhounds scored two first-inning runs when Ryan Carlson singled, took second on a ground out, and scored on a Joe Vos base hit. Vos would score on a sacrifice fly by Charlie Sutherland.
Duluth East then added two more in the second as Joe Nick doubled, went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Brady Gray, then scored on a single by Bo Brown. Brown scored on a ground out by Carlson.
“We are doing a little bit of chasing lately, and we’d rather not be doing that,” Wetzel said. “We have to be better early. That would definitely help.”
Hibbing did get a run in the first Josh Kivela reached with one out, then Joe Allison knocked him in with a hit.
But that would be it for the Bluejackets until the fifth inning.
In the meantime, the Greyhounds got a run in the fourth as on RBI single by Brown, which scored Gray, who doubled with one out, then they got a run in the fifth to make it 6-1 on an RBI hit by Garrett Johnson.
The Bluejackets did get a runner to third in the fourth, but couldn’t score him, then in the fifth, Evan Vinopal, then Dane Mammenga singled to the fence in right. He took second on an errant throw to third.
Ethan Lund followed with an RBI groundout, but once again, Hibbing couldn’t get that clutch hit to keep a rally going.
Too many strikeouts were the culprit.
“Their pitcher did a good job,” Wetzel said. “He was tough out there, a good fastball and a decent curve to go with it, but we had our opportunities. We didn’t clutch up very often. That’s evidenced in the number of baserunners (seven) we left on today.
“Unfortunately for us, getting rung up with guys in scoring position. We’ve been preaching, ‘Let’s not do that.’ Sometimes you get locked up on pitches, but getting called strike three on a fastball is probably not where we want to be with runners in scoring position. We have to improve upon that.”
Duluth East did score once in the sixth as after two-straight hit batters and a single by Vos.
Hibbing countered with a rally in the seventh when both Vinopal and Beau Frider walked to start the inning, but the Bluejackets could only muster one run out of that, on an RBI groundout by Joe Senich.
“We played a solid game,” Wetzel said. “We didn’t play well enough to win, but we have to continue to improve. We have five more games here in the next week, but that’s the nature of spring baseball.
“We have to continue to get better. A lot can happen in a week’s time.”
Hibbing does host North Branch today, beginning at 2 p.m. at Al Nyberg Field.
