HIBBING — On Saturday, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team traveled to Duluth to take on East, and the Greyhounds came away with a 6-0 victory.
Looking at that score, it’s not indicative of how the Bluejackets played defensively.
Hibbing/Chisholm came out with a fire that propelled them throughout the entirety of that game.
Bluejacket coach Joe Edman was looking for that same kind of effort Tuesday when the Greyhounds visited Hibbing, but Duluth East scored six goals in the first half en route to a 7-0 victory at Vic Power Field.
The defensive effort wasn’t the same as it was during the last meeting between the two teams.
“We came a lot flatter than we did Saturday,” Edman said. “Part of it was Duluth East arrived to play at 6, but we were supposed to play at 4:30. That threw a wrench in our plans, but we did our best to adjust.
“There were some communication issues on defense. The amount of effort has to be united.”
Edman noticed a lack of energy out of his team.
“Before school started, they had all kinds of energy for this,” Edman said. “Now that school has started, they don’t have the energy they had during the summer. After going to school, then coming here, that’s a 12-hour day. They gave to get that extra sleep required to play a full game.”
Duluth East controlled play from the opening kick off and just 6:29 into the game, Kai Hoffman tallied the first goal of the game.
It was a big goal, according to Duluth East coach Corey Bachand.
“Confidence is always great,” Bachand said. “Kai is having a nice year. With the leadership he possesses and when he’s on his game, we’re a tough team.”
The Greyhounds didn’t stand pat with the one goal.
Hoffman would score at 8:19, then Duncan Zents scored at 20:37 to make it 3-0.
Jackson DesCombas tallied on a penalty kick at 22:16, followed by a goal off the foot of Wyatt Pierce to end the scoring in the first half.
“We were trying to keep good ball movement, and it was great to be able to play on grass,” Duluth East Corey Bachand said. “We have Cloquet on Thursday on grass, and we’re a turf team.
“We wanted to go out and keep moving the ball as much as we could. This should help us. Instead of having to wait for 10 or 15 minutes to get used to that slower pace and what you have to put on the ball, now we should be able to jump on it right away.”
In the second half, Hoffman scored off a header at 42:50, then DesCombas scored at 55:22 to end the scoring.
Bachand liked the way his team put the pedal to the metal. He didn’t want to see them get complacent.
“We’re hoping there’s a postseason,” Bachand said. “If there is a postseason, we’re going to Class AA. Those boys are playing at a different speed than we are here. I try to keep the guys going, keeping them fresh.
“I did get a lot of the bench guys in, which was nice to see where I’m at there, too. My depth has to be ready.”
Hibbing/Chisholm had a chance to score on a penalty kick during the middle of the second half, but the kick sailed wide left.
“In the first half, we didn’t create any scoring opportunities, and we missed that PK,” Edman said. “We’ve been working on those. A part of it is repetition, and another part of it is nerves.
“They were frustrated, and that’s one thing they have to work on, the mind set that one goal isn’t the end of the world. That’s hard to learn. Growing up, I didn’t play well when I was focused on the other teams’ shots instead of my own attempts.”
Hibbing/Chisholm goalkeeper Payton Forer had 21 saves.
“Even though we made mistakes, there was a lot of effort on the field, and I was proud of that,” Edman said.
Eli Kramer had one save for Duluth East. Andrew Gorman stopped two shots.
DE 5 2 — 7
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1. DE, Kai Hoffman, 6:24; 2. DE, Hoffman (Evan Tomczyk), 8:19; 3. DE, Duncan Zentz (Hoffman), 20:37; 4. DE, Jackson DesCombas, pk, 27:16; 5. DE, Wyatt Pierce (Kiyoshi Sudoh), 37:30.
Second Half — 6. DE, Hoffman (DesCombas), 42:50; 7. DE, DesCombas (Hoffman), 55:22.
Goalie Saves — Duluth East, Eli Kramer 1-0—1; Andrew Gorman 0-2—2; Hibbing/Chisholm, Payton Forer 15-6—21.
