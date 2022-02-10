Greyhounds dunk Bluejackets, 101-84

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys swimming team may have lost to Duluth East, but Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano saw a lot of positives out of his team.
Hibbing won five of the 12 events, but the Greyhounds had a little more depth en route to a 101-84 victory over the Bluejackets Thursday at the high school pool.
It was Hibbing first meet in well over two weeks due to various circumstances, but overall, things went well.
“They looked OK,” Veneziano said. “We had some good swims where I thought we were going to get some swims., and we struggled in other areas. We’re trying to make a comeback after being off for a while.
“I’m relatively pleased with how we did today.”
Veneziano said there’s still some kinks to be worked out, especially with the small stuff he and his coaching staff can see.
“In some places here and there, most people don’t notice what we as coaches notice,” Veneziano said. “Across the board, it’s looking good. Stuff that has been waiting a long time to show up, kind of showed up today.
“Some of the guys that have had some good ones throughout the season, struggled a little bit today. In the bigger picture, I’m OK with how we performed.”
The biggest positive was that the Bluejackets got to race against some talented Greyhound swimmers.
“That helps a lot,” Veneziano said. “There’s a lot to be learned by going either after guys or trying to stay ahead of guys when you know your competition is good. This helped us enormously having Duluth come in here tonight.”
The meet started off on the right foot as Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips and Cooper Emerson won the 200 medley relay in 1:45.28.
Grant Wodny of East would win the 200 freestyle with a new pool record of 1:44.38. His teammate, Aiden Yung would win the 200 individual medley in 2:08.39, but Emerson came back with a good swim in the 50 freestyle, winning with a time of 22.31.
Hibbing won the diving competition as Tyler Fosso racked up 356.80 points. Cole Hughes was second with 305.00 points.
“I have to compliment our divers, and their coach Sara Merfeld,” Veneziano said. “They did an outstanding job in their 11-dive meet. Those guys have been working hard. They both got their personal bests.
“They did an excellent job, too.”
Yung would win the 100 butterfly over Ben Philips, then Emerson and Wodny squared off in the 100 freestyle.
Wodny touched out Emerson for first with a time of 47.98. Emerson had a 49.30.
“Wodny has had a faster 100 than him all season,” Veneziano said. “I told Cooper there were two things he could work on — get off on the start and beat him to the middle of the pool.
“In his record-breaking 200, Wodny took off and hit it hard. He was way out right off the blocks. It would be a good thing to have Cooper test his start and breakout, and he did a good job with that.”
The other thing Veneziano wanted Emerson to do was stay with, if not beat him, for 75 yards.
“That’s what Cooper did,” Veneziano said. “He struggled on the last turn, but his first 75 was incredible.”
Jamison Craig would win the 500 freestyle for the Greyhounds, then Hibbing won the 200 freestyle relay with Riipinen, Philips, Luke Pocquette and Emerson swimming a 1:31.56.
Hadrava then won the 100 backstroke in 59.75. He had swim under one minute before he missed a couple of weeks, so he’s getting back to normal.
“He’s making a comeback,” Veneziano said. “Ben (Philips), his butterfly went well for him. There’s some things we needed to clean up with his stuff. He needs to attack his turns. This is the first meet he’s executed that well.”
Veneziano also got good meets out of Riipinen and Pocquette.
“I had no delusions of beating East, but we did compete,” Veneziano said.
Kai Braaten would win the 100 breaststroke, then East won the 400 freestyle relay to put a cap on the meet. Leif Ziring, Craig, Pete Saftner and Wodny made up that team.
Duluth East 101, Hibbing 84
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Aaron Hadrava, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Cooper Emerson), 1:45.28; 2. Duluth (Leif Ziring, Kai Braaten, Beau Giddings, Kaleb Pry),1:46.64 ; 3, Duluth (Aiden Yung, Lukas Niska, Landon West, Joey Zelen),1:48.75 .
200 freestyle — 1. Grant Wodny, DE, 1:44.38PR; 2. Jamison Craig, DE, 1:58.23; 3. Ben Philips, H, 2:00.57.
200 individual medley — 1. Yung, DE, 2:08.39; 2. Hadrava, H, 2:24.04; 3. Riipinen, H, 2:236.30.
50 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 22.31; 2. Luke Pocquette, H, 23.51; 3. RJ West, DE, 23.52.
Diving — 1. Tyler Fosso, H, 356.80; 2. Cole Hughes, H, 305.00; 3. Landon West, DE, 280.05.
100 butterfly — 1. Yung, DE, 57.88; 2. Ben Philips, H, 58.50; 3. Jamison Dietlen, DE, 1:04.31.
100 freestyle — 1. Wodny, DE, 47.98; 2. Emerson, H, 49.30; 3. Pry, DE, 54.77.
500 freestyle — 1. Craig, DE, 5:15.88; 2. Jeremiah Erickson, DE, 5:47.47; 3. Christopher Kirby, DE, 5:53.12.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Riipinen, Ben Philips, Pocquette, Emerson), 1:31.56; 2. Duluth (Pry, Braaten, Yung, Wodny), 1:33.41; 3. Duluth (Ziring, Saftner, Seiji Sudoh, Jamison), 1:39.60.
100 backstroke — 1. Hadrava, H, 59.75; 2. Saftner, DE, 1:04.04; 3. Mathew Philips, H, 1:04.70.
100 breaststroke — 1. Braaten, DE, 1:06.61; 2. Riipinen, H, 1:07.85; 3. Erik Oase, DE, 1:08.81.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Duluth East (Ziring, Craig, Saftner, Wodny), 3:32.03; 2. Duluth East (Landon West, Joey Zelen, Kirby, Elliot Yung), 3:44.96; 3. Hibbing (Mathew Philips, Alex Hanegmon, Hadrava, Griffin Benedict), 3:58.98.
