COLERAINE — The Greenway volleyball came away as champions of their own tournament on Saturday, posting a 4-0 record while only dropping one set on the day.
The Raiders defeated International Falls (25-12, 25-17) and Moose Lake/Willow River (25-7, 25-13) in pool play to advance to the top pool along with Mesabi East and Cherry.
Greenway defeated the Giants in their toughest match of the day 2-1 (22-25, 25-22, 15-13) before dispatching Cherry in straight sets (25-15, 25-21) to sweep the event and finish in first.
Mesabi East and Ely finished the day with 3-1 records. The Giants defeated the Timberwolves in pool play 2-1 (25-22, 13-25, 15-6) before defeating Hill City in straight sets (25-18, 25-15). After falling to Greenway in the top bracket, the Giants defeated the Cherry Tigers in straight sets (25-18, 25-21).
Ely’s finished 1-1 in pool play, defeating Hill City 2-0 (25-23, 25-15) after their loss to Mesabi East.
In the second bracket, the Timberwolves defeated the Rebels 2-0 (25-17, 25-22) and Northeast Range 2-0 (25-19, 25-11).
Cherry finished 2-0 on the day with both of their wins coming in pool play. They opened with a win over Northeast Range 2-1 (22-25, 25-22, 15-13) before defeating Bigfork 2-0 (25-17, 25-13).
Northeast Range’s lone win on the day came in pool play, defeating the Bigfork Huskies in their opener 2-0 (25-11, 25-16). They posted losses to Ely and Moose Lake/Willow River (25-23, 25-21) in the second bracket.
ML/WR and Hill City finished 2-2 on the day. International Falls finished 1-3 and Bigfork was 0-4.
