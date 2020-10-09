Greenway shuts out Mesabi East, 3-0

VOLLEYBALL

Greenway 3,

Mesabi East 0

At Aurora, the Giants got off to a “rocky start’’ with their first game jitters and couldn’t recover in a 3-0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-11) loss to Greenway.

Head coach Sara Baribeau said part of it had to do with her team using a lineup that had only been practiced twice. That meant the cards were stacked against her team that was facing the Raiders’ Claire Vekich, one of the top players in the area.

However, “we did much better with serve receive than I thought we would,’’ according to Baribeau, who said she saw glimpses of hope from her club.

The coach believes playing such a tough game in the season opener will pay benefits as soon as next week. “Because of that experience, the girls will play a lot more solid.’’

The Giants were paced by Kaitlynn James with eight digs and 10 set assists, Aaliyah Sahr with eight digs and Lindsey Baribeau with three kills and one block. Maija Hill added four kills, Steph Zimmer had three aces and Kora Forsline recorded two blocks.

Greenway was led by Vekich with 20 kills, eight ace serves, eight digs and three blocks.

Mesabi East (0-1) plays at Nashwauk-Keewatin Monday.

