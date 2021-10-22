Seeds for the upcoming Section 7AA and 7AAA Volleyball Tournaments were announced on Friday with numerous area teams set to host opening round games.

In 7AA, Greenway was the No. 1 seed in the north half of the subsection and earned a bye into the quarterfinals. Mesabi East is the north’s No. 2 seed and will open play on Wednesday hosting No. 7 Crosby-Ironton.

No. 3 Eveleth-Gilbert will also begin their playoff run at home as they get set to take on No. 6 Aitkin. Virginia earned the No. 4 seed in the north and will host No. 5 International Falls.

In the southern half of the bracket, Proctor earned the No. 1 seed and will play host to No. 8 Two Harbors. Rush City picked up the No. 2 seed and will take on No. 7 Moose Lake/Willow River.

No. 3 Esko will host No. 6 Hinckley-Finlayson, while No. 4 Pine City will welcome in No. 5 Mora.

All Section 7AA first round matches will be on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. at the high seed. The quarterfinals are set for Friday.

The 7AA semifinals are scheduled Wednesday, Nov. 3 at either Duluth Denfeld or Hermantown High School with the championship on Saturday, Nov. 6 taking place at Hermantown.

In the Section 7AAA tournament, Hibbing has earned the No. 6 seed and will begin play in the quarterfinals at No. 3 Hermantown. That contest is set for Friday at 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids is the top overall seed and has earned a bye to the semifinals. No. 4 North Branch will host No. 5 Princeton and No. 7 Duluth Denfeld will travel to No. 2 Cloquet.

7AAA semifinals are set for Wednesday, Nov. 3 with matches taking place at the high seed. The championship is set for Saturday, Nov. 6 at Cloquet High School.

