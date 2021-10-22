Seeds for the upcoming Section 7AA and 7AAA Volleyball Tournaments were announced on Friday with numerous area teams set to host opening round games.
In 7AA, Greenway was the No. 1 seed in the north half of the subsection and earned a bye into the quarterfinals. Mesabi East is the north’s No. 2 seed and will open play on Wednesday hosting No. 7 Crosby-Ironton.
No. 3 Eveleth-Gilbert will also begin their playoff run at home as they get set to take on No. 6 Aitkin. Virginia earned the No. 4 seed in the north and will host No. 5 International Falls.
In the southern half of the bracket, Proctor earned the No. 1 seed and will play host to No. 8 Two Harbors. Rush City picked up the No. 2 seed and will take on No. 7 Moose Lake/Willow River.
No. 3 Esko will host No. 6 Hinckley-Finlayson, while No. 4 Pine City will welcome in No. 5 Mora.
All Section 7AA first round matches will be on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. at the high seed. The quarterfinals are set for Friday.
The 7AA semifinals are scheduled Wednesday, Nov. 3 at either Duluth Denfeld or Hermantown High School with the championship on Saturday, Nov. 6 taking place at Hermantown.
In the Section 7AAA tournament, Hibbing has earned the No. 6 seed and will begin play in the quarterfinals at No. 3 Hermantown. That contest is set for Friday at 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids is the top overall seed and has earned a bye to the semifinals. No. 4 North Branch will host No. 5 Princeton and No. 7 Duluth Denfeld will travel to No. 2 Cloquet.
7AAA semifinals are set for Wednesday, Nov. 3 with matches taking place at the high seed. The championship is set for Saturday, Nov. 6 at Cloquet High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.