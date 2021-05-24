HIBBING — The Hibbing High School softball team hasn’t been stinging the ball at the plate lately, so the last thing the Bluejackets can do is give away runs.
Giving extra outs in innings only turns into trouble, and Hibbing found that out Monday when it gave Greenway at least five extra outs, and the Raiders took advantage of it in a 10-6 victory at Bennett Park Field.
The Bluejackets were in a giving mood, and it extended their losing streak to three games.
“With the way we're hitting right now, I’m going to go with a defensive team,” Hibbing coach Bryan Terzich said. “I’ll hope the hitting comes through. I’ll put my best defensive team out there.
“If Aune (Boben) does her job… That’s the most runs we’ve given up all season.”
The previous high mark was six to Greenway, Chisago Lakes and Hermantown.
“We scored five runs, and we had a couple of opportunities,” Terzich said. “Now, we’re getting close to the playoffs, and I have to get the girls out there that are going to defend the ball and not make errors.”
The Raiders got on the board first with an Ava Johnson RBI single in the second, then Greenway added three runs in the third, even though Boben struck out two hitters, who both reached base on wild pitches.
One of those hitters was Lexi Hammer, who was sacrificed to second. Claire Vekich singled, then Boben struck out Abby Gustason, but she reached on that dropped third strike that would have ended the inning.
Instead, Greenway scored three runs, with two of those crossing the plate on a two-run single by Kennedy Hanson. Hannah Anderson knocked in the third run with a squeeze bunt.
Hibbing countered with two runs in its half of the third as Boben doubled home a run. She stole third and when the throw went into leftfield, she scored to make it 4-2.
The Bluejackets made it 4-3 with a run in the fourth as Ayva Terzich doubled, then scored on a single by Maddie Rewertz.
The Raiders scored once in the fifth as Hanson had an RBI base hit to make it 5-3, then Hibbing gave Greenway two extra outs in the sixth.
The Raiders took advantage of that by scoring three more runs to make it 8-3.
Hammer knocked in one run with a fielder’s choice ground ball, one scored when Miranda Gernander reached on one of those errors and Gustason hit a sacrifice fly to account for the runs.
Hibbing would score twice in the sixth to make it 8-5.
Emma Kivela singled, then scored on a triple by Abigail Sullivan. She scored on a groundout by Terzich.
The Bluejackets’ bats finally came alive, but giving away all those runs, came back to haunt Hibbing.
“This is the first time I’ve seen where we had multiple girls hit the ball hard,” Terzich said. “Jacie (Clusiau) hit it hard. Aune hit it hard three times. Ayva hit the ball hard. There were a couple of others who hit the ball hard, and that’s good to see.
“You want to see more of it, even if they’re outs. At least they’re making good contact.”
Down by three, the Bluejackets needed a quick one, two, three seventh inning, but they couldn’t field a bunt attempt by Anderson, then Jadin Saville hit a two-run home run to make it 10-5.
“When you’re struggling at the plate, any amount of runs is tough to beat,” Terzich said. “It’s tough to string together hits when you’re struggling. These girls have struggled all season.
“You see glimmers here and there, then in our next game, the gillmer is gone.”
Hibbing had the opportunity to get a rally going in the seventh when Maddy Clusiau walked, but Greenway starting pitcher Gernander got consecutive grounds, then following an error, a strikeout to end the game.
Gernander allowed just six hits, while striking out nine and walking three. Boben finished with an eight-hitter, striking out eight.
Gernander finished with two hits, as did Hanson, Anderson and Saville.
Boben had two hits for Hibbing.
GHS 013 013 2 — 10-12 4
HHS 002 102 1 — 6 6 3
Greenway: Miranda Gernander (W) and Abby Gustason; Hibbing: Aune Boben (L) and Bella Scaia; 2B — Gernander, Lexi Hammer, Ayva Terzich, Boben; 3B — Abigail Sullivan.
Baseball
Cherry 8
Chisholm 3
CHISHOLM — The Tigers put together a five-run seventh inning to beat the Bluestreaks at the Field of Dreams Monday.
Beau Barry got the pitching win, working six innings of three-hit ball. He fanned 10 and walked three. Nick Peterson worked one inning. He gave up two hits and struck out two.
Noah Asuma had two hits for pace Cherry, both triples. Barry also had two hits. Trevor Graves, Carter Nelson and Peterson hit doubles.
Jude Sundquist took the loss, working six inning. He gave up five hits, fanned nine and walked four. Bryce Warner tossed one inning, giving up three hits, walking two and striking out one.
Ben Wegener had two hits, including a double for Chisholm.
CHE 000 030 5 — 8 8 3
CHI 011 000 1 — 3 5 1
Cherry: Beau Barry (W), Nick Peterson (7th) and Mason Perkovich; Chisholm: Jude Sundquist (L), Bryce Warner (7th) and Noah Sundquist; 2B — Trevor Graves, Carter Nelson, Nick Peterson, Ben Wegener; 3B — Noah Asuma 2.
