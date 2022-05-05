VIRGINIA — A young Virginia softball team struggled Thursday against the defending Section 7AA champion Greenway, falling to the Raiders 11-3 at Olcott Park.
After Greenway scored two runs in the top of the second inning, the Blue Devils responded with one in the bottom of the first to keep things close. The Raiders, however, never missed a beat, outscoring Virginia, adding one run in the second, four in the fourth and three in the sixth before the Blue Devils would score again.
Greenway put their first run on the board early with Miranda Gernander hitting an RBI single up the left side to score Lexi Hammer. Gernander then made her way home two batters later with Jocelyn Mikilich singling to center.
The Devils put one run across home plate in the bottom of the first and were led off by Ayla Lokken’s double to center field. An infield single from Mattelyn Seppi put runners in the corner. Kylie Marolt then came up big for Virginia, knocking a single to center to bring home Lokken.
Greenway picked up their third run of the game in the bottom of the second with Karley Sokoloski etching an RBI double that brought home Cecelia Vekich.
Virginia pitcher Ayla Lokken held off the Raiders in the third inning, but Greenway chased her out in the fourth. Sokoloski hit a liner to left with one out before Lokken walked Talia Saville. Sokoloski stole third and then made her way home on a wild pitch, 4-1.
Hammer was walked and Gernander came through immediately after with a two-RBI double to center field, ending Lokken’s day in the circle. Allison Fink came on in relief with the seventh Greenway run crossing the plate after a pair of errors from the Virginia infield.
Raiders pitcher Ava Johnson kept her innings short, not giving Virginia a chance to get back in the game.
Greenway added three more to their total in the top of the sixth with Jadin Saville hitting an RBI double before she came home on an error. Mikilich came home later in the inning on a fielder’s choice, 10-1 Greenway.
The Blue Devils managed to string some hits together in the bottom of the sixth and plated one run. Marolt and Janie Potts led things off with back-to-back singles to start the inning. Johnson then walked Chance Colbert to load the bases up with no outs.
Chesney Bernard brought Marolt home, singling to right field for the score, 10-2.
The Raiders added their last run in the top of the seventh with Hammer driving Sokoloski home on an RBI single to left.
The Blue Devils added one more for themselves in the bottom of the seventh with Lokken scoring on an error after reaching in the leadoff spot with a double.
Despite the loss, Virginia head coach Bob Cohn wanted to keep things positive with his team as they faced off with a strong opponent.
“They’re a good team and they have quite a few kids back from the section championship last year,” Cohn said. “We wanted to keep our girls as positive as we could and we knew coming into this season what it was going to be like. All I can ask is that the girls keep working hard and keep trying and things will start to improve as we move into the latter part of the season.”
With the Raiders putting up four runs in the fourth and three runs in the sixth, Cohn said his team has been competitive at times, but struggles to play from behind after giving up big innings.
“It seems like every game we’ve played this year there’s always one or two innings where we can’t close the door on the other team’s offense. Greenway had those two big innings and that means we have to change our strategy. Now we can’t bunt and it’s harder to steal when they have a strong-arm catcher behind the plate.”
Taking on Moose Lake/Willow River today and Hermantown on Monday, Cohn says things should improve for his squad as they get out of the most difficult part of their schedule.
“The Rebels are maybe the favorite in 7A this year so it’s going to be another battle for our kids. Who knows, maybe it’ll be our game tomorrow night. After Hermantown on Monday, things will be a little bit better for us and we’ll play teams we can compete with on a game in, game out basis.”
First pitch for today’s game with Moose Lake/Willow River is set for 4:30 p.m. in Virginia.
Silver Bay 2,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 1
At Mountain Iron, the Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team outhit the Silver Bay Mariners 13-5, but the Rangers left 12 runners on base, allowing the Mariners to get the 2-1 win.
Down 1-0 going into the top of the fifth, Silver Bay managed to load up the bases with two outs and drive in two runs to take a lead they wouldn’t surrender. Rangers head coach Jesse White said his team did some things well, but the inability to push more runners across home plate did them in.
“We played nearly a complete game,” White said. “We outhit them and felt really good about that but a couple of mental errors did us in. When you get 13 hits but strand 12 runners, it’s hard to win a game.”
Izzy Ollila led MI-B at the plate going 2-3 with a run scored. Alix Swanson took the loss in the circle, scattering five hits over seven innings while giving up no earned runs.
“It stings but those are the kind of games you want to be in heading towards playoffs. We couldn’t capitalize today but it’s something to learn from. We’re leaps and bounds ahead of where we were in the beginning of the season.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl will travel to Northeast Range today for a 4:30 p.m. game.
North Woods 13,
Ely 0, F/5
At Cook, the North Woods softball team ran past Ely 13-0 on Thursday.
No further information was provided to the Mesabi Tribune.
Eveleth-Gilbert 14,
Cherry 0, F/5
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears picked up their second win of the day on Thursday, downing Cherry 14-0 in five innings.
Taylor Morley earned the shutout win for Eveleth-Gilbert, tossing a one-hitter while walking four and striking out nine. Lauren Staples took the loss for the Tigers, giving up eight runs (six earned) on seven hits and one walk over one and 1/3 innings. She struck out two. Hailey Greenly pitched the final two and 2/3 innings, giving up six runs on six hits and one walk.
At the plate, Emily Kemp led the way going 3-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Brooke Thyen was 2-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Lauren Lautigar was 2-3 with five RBIs and a run scored. Lydia Delich and Morley added two hits apiece.
Staples etched the lone Cherry hit.
Eveleth-Gilbert will travel to Two Harbors today.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Central Lakes 18, 11
Mesabi Range 1, 0
At Brainerd, the Lady Norse suffered a pair of divisional losses Thursday to Central Lakes falling 18-1 in the opener and 11-0 in the following game.
Amelia Fritz, Sophie Christofferson, MJ Malecha and Grace Phenning collected hits in the first game with Helen Phenning driving in the lone run.
Sakhia Howard-Reynolds had two hits in the game two loss, with Malecha and Hailey Aho also collecting a hit.
Mesabi Range (5-21, 4-12 MCAC North) will travel to Thief River Falls today for a doubleheader with Northland.
