COLERAINE—The Greenway High School softball team is just two years removed from a state-tournament trip.
If all goes well this season, the Raiders could be making a return trip, only it could be different.
This season, Greenway has added Nashwauk-Keewatin players to its roster, which should solidify any weak spots in the lineup.
The Titans, as they are now called, will be led by seniors Miranda Gernander, Hannah Anderson, Karley Sokoloski, Jocelyn Maki, and Lexi Hammer.
Gernander will do most of the pitching, Sokoloski will play at third; Maki will play in the infield; and Hammer will be at shortstop.
Anderson is returning from an injury that kept her out all of last season.
“From Karley, we need consistency, and have her bat wake up this season,” Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kerbie Gernander said. “Jocelyn brings a big bat and a lot of intensity. She talks on the field. The girls from Greenway are usually quiet, so her excitement is a welcome.
“Lexi was in the outfield that year we went to state. She’s a fantastic outfielder, good at tracking the ball. She has a great arm. She’s also a good shortstop. She’ll do a good job, plus she’s one of our top hitters.”
The junior class consists of Lydia Johannsen, Alyizzia Cuellar, Cecelia Vekich and Jocelyn Mikulich.
“Jocelyn filled in behind the plate, but we missed her at second base,” Gernander said. “She’s a good athlete that covers a lot of ground. She also brings a big bat with as well. Cecelia will play first base. She has to be a leader out there. She’s a powerful hitter, too.
“Alyizzia has made a lot of strides with her hitting. She has a great arm and great attitude. Lydia, I expect her to make some contributions. She’s come along as a hitter.”
Freshman Ava Johnson will also see time.
“She’s a pitcher, so I’m hoping she and Miranda can split some time,” Gernander said. “She came along this winter. Her pitching coach helped her immensely. She looks great. I couldn’t be more happy with Ava.”
Defensively, that’s one area of the team that should be solid.
“Lexi and Jocelyn will fill in at second and short, and they cover a lot of ground,” Gernander said. “I don’t worry too much about it.”
Offensively, the Titans should be able to score some runs.
“Our hitting is solid,” Gernander said. “We have a lot of power. Our top seven batters are big hitters, but we need to keep focused and go through the little things at practice, what to look for, pitch counts and mechanics.”
Getting out of Section 7AA won’t be easy, however.
“We’re going to be competitive, but Proctor has Maddy Walsh pitching,” Gernander said. “She’s tough to hit. I know a lot of teams lost players, and we only lost one senior. We have six returners from our state team.
“We need to keep focused, come out and hit the ball and not make a lot of errors in the field. We can’t lose our confidence.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.