COLERAINE — As Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School baseball coach Ben Sletten prepares his team for the 2022 season, the one thing the first-year mentor has is depth.
The senior class itself has eight athletes, and the junior class has five, so Sletten should have all of his bases covered come opening day,
That senior class consists of Ezra Carlson, Mathias Neumeyer, Eathan Newman, Brody Erickson, Westin Smith, Gaige Waldvogel, Casey Clusiau and Mathais MacKnight.
“They’re going to be an important part of our leadership,” Sletten said. “They’re all multisport athletes. That’s nice to have, especially when you combine programs. They can fill those roles.”
They’re not only leaders, but they’re talented as well.
“They bring a lot of skill sets to the game,” Sletten said. “They all have a knowledge of the game, and that should help us become more successful, and they want to build that talent level as well.”
The junior class consists of Ethan Ambuehl, Joss Parantala, Carter Cline, Matthew Hannah and Conner Perryman.
“We have a lot of depth, so we can do a lot of different things with these players,” Sletten said. “They can all play more than one position. That will be crucial if we play a lot of games in a short amount of time.
“We’ll have a good rotation of pitchers. That will help us out as a team.”
As far as pitching goes, Sletten will rely on Neumeyer, Carlson, Ambuehl, Thomas Vekich and Newman, along with MacKnight.
“Five or six of them have varsity experience,” Sletten said. “Some of the other guys have pitched at the lower level, but we can give them innings later in the season. We need to focus on throwing strikes and getting ahead in the count.”
Offensively, Sletten wants the team to be aggressive at the plate.
“We have to make sure we’re swinging at strikes, and we need to work on getting into good counts,” Sletten said. “When we get guys on, if we need to play small ball, we have to be ready for that.”
The Titans should be strong defensively.
“We’re moving them around to different spots to see where they fit well,” Sletten said. “The good thing with having depth is they’re pushing each other to be better. I’m confident with our defense.
“They have good range and good hands. It’s teaching them the game and minimizing mistakes.”
Being a first-year coach and being in Class AA, Sletten doesn’t know much about the teams he will be facing, so he’ll be doing a lot of homework to get his team to compete in the section.
“I’m actually looking forward to seeing our competition,” Sletten said. “I want to see where we line up with the other teams in the section. Ultimately, as we go through the season, we want to be playing our best baseball at the end of the year.
“We just have to get out on the field and play.”
