Greenway basketball focused on the now

COLERAINE — As the Greenway High School boys basketball team heads into the 2021-22 season, James Earley never likes to look too far ahead.
There’s too much uncertainty, no matter what kind of teams the Raiders’ mentor has.
Last year, Earley thought his team was more than capable of competing in Section 7AA, but the teams’ record was lower than he thought.
That’s why Earley isn’t predicting how this team will finish. He’ll let the season play out to determine that.
“I never like answering that question because it’s a tough one,” Earley said. “Last year, we lost a lot of games by small margins. We’ve had years where we’ve won all of the close games, but last year, we lost them.
“We were better than our record indicated. This year, we have a nice group of guys. I’m excited to see what they can do.”
Earley is optimistic because he has a good group of seniors, including Westin Smith, Matthias MacKnight, Israel Hartman and Grant Rychart.
“I’m excited to have these guys,” Earley said. “They have a good sense as to how to play with each other. They play well together. We have a little more shooting than in year’s past.
“I hope these guys provide it.”
The junior class consists of Grant Hansen and Tyler Swedeen.
Hansen has been Earley’s point guard since he was a freshman, so he’ll be a steadying force on the court.
“He’s had a lot of varsity time with me,” Earley said. “He keeps getting better. He can do a little bit of everything. He’s been a leader for us, even as a sophomore.”
The lone sophomore, who could have an impact is Kolin Waterhouse.
“Both Tyler and Koli have a tiny bit of experience coming off the bench,” Earley said. “Hopefully, they’re ready to step up into bigger roles this year.”
On offense, Earley expects his team to spread out the floor, attack, then kick it out to the 3-point line.
“We have a lot of guys that can shoot,” Earley said. “Traditionally, I’ve had a lot of bigger guys. I still have some of that, but I’m hoping to take advantage of giving space for us, drive in, then hit the three.
“I do have a decent big guy in Mathias, and he’s never looked better. We have that senior confidence. They know what it’s about. I’m hoping for that senior swagger.”
Defensively, Earley wants to play a tough man-to-man, but he knows his team has to be on the same page to do that.
“They have to move quickly together,” Earley said. “It’s having that quickness and length to stick with guys. Players will beat you one-on-one, but it’s a matter of how well we can adjust to guard our man, then be able to shut down those tough players to guard.
“We’ll also mix it up to keep teams off balance.”
