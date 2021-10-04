HIBBING — After picking up their first win on Friday, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team was looking for a two-game winning streak.
Unfortunately for the Bluejackets that didn’t happen as East Grand Forks goalkeeper Shali Anderson stopped seven shots as the Green Wave came away with a 2-0 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm Saturday at Vic Power Field.
Bluejacket coach Jeffrey Neist thought things were turning around for his squad, but East Grand Forks got two fortunate goals, one in the first half and one in the second half.
“Two unlucky bounces,” Neist said. “It seems like luck is never on our side. Our shots never get those extra lucky bounces. Again, we kicked it into one of the other teams’ players for a goal, our goalie made a save and it sat on a platter for the other team.
“You can’t do much about that. We had our opportunities.We have to keep looking at those as bright spots, and eventually, the luck will change. When that happens… We’re in all of these games. We’ve made some much improvement. I’m happy with that.”
The Green Wave’s first goal came off the foot of Brooklyn Sayler at 13:44 of the first half, and with the wet, rainy conditions, that 1-0 lead would hold up until halftime.
In the second half, the Bluejackets couldn’t get anything going offensively no matter how hard they tried.
“The first half was a lot better for us in the offensive third of the other team,” Neist said. “They made some changes, and they were able to stop the momentum that we did have there.
“That comes from an experienced team that they have there. We got back to a little bit of a momentum swing in the second half toward the end. I wish there would have been more of that in the second half. Plus side, there were some good things.”
East Grand Forks would make it 2-0 when Macie Stanlislawski scored at the 55:30 mark, then Anderson did her part, finishing with seven saves in the game.
Although he was disappointed in the loss, Neist did see more improvement from his team.
“On the plus side, there were some good things,” Neist said. “We have Marshall and Mesabi East next week, so hopefully, we’ll be prepared for that.”
Aella White had eight saves for the Bluejackets before being injured with about 15 minutes left in the game. Sadie Bliss finished with three saves.
EGF 1 1 — 2
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1. EGF, Brooklyn Sayler, 13:44.
Second Half — 2. EGF, Macie Stanislawski, 55:30.
Goalie Saves — East Grand Forks, Shali Anderson 7; Hibbing/Chisholm, Aella White 8; Sadie Bliss 3.
