GRAND RAPIDS — Senior Kayden Metzgar caught a 19-yard touchdown pass with 2.4 seconds remaining to overcome a North Branch lead and the Grand Rapids High School football team went on to take an exciting 27-24 victory in a battle of unbeaten teams Friday night at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.

On fourth down, Rapids quarterback’s pass appeared to be intended for Owen Glenn, and it also appeared that the North Branch defensive back was in position to make a play. But Metzgar aggressively got in position for the touchdown possession to keep the Thunderhawks undefeated on the season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments