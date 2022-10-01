GRAND RAPIDS — Senior Kayden Metzgar caught a 19-yard touchdown pass with 2.4 seconds remaining to overcome a North Branch lead and the Grand Rapids High School football team went on to take an exciting 27-24 victory in a battle of unbeaten teams Friday night at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.
On fourth down, Rapids quarterback’s pass appeared to be intended for Owen Glenn, and it also appeared that the North Branch defensive back was in position to make a play. But Metzgar aggressively got in position for the touchdown possession to keep the Thunderhawks undefeated on the season.
Both teams scored on their first possession of the game. The Thunderhawks took the opening kickoff and drove down the field with Aiden Chandler finishing off the drive with a 17-yard touchdown run. Kaydin Metzgar booted the extra point and Grand Rapids led 7-0.
North Branch answered back as it drove through the Thunderhawk defense and finished off the scoring drive with an 18-yard touchdown run from quarterback Preston Peterson.
After the teams exchanged punts, the Thunderhawks retook the lead with another fine drive that was capped off with a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ethan Florek to Metzgar. Metzgar added the extra point and Grand Rapids led 14-6 early in the second quarter.
North Branch retaliated later in the quarter when Peterson found big tight end Adam Johnstone for a seven-yard touchdown strike. The try for the two-point conversion failed.
There was no more scoring in the half as the Thunderhawks took a narrow 14-12 into halftime.
North Branch scored on its first possession of the second half to take the lead. The score came when Peterson connected with Loghan Croal on a 24-yard scoring pass. The run for the two-point conversion failed but North Branch led 18-14 early in the third quarter.
The Vikings took a two-touchdown lead early in the fourth quarter when the combination of Peterson and Johnstone struck again, this time for a 25-yard touchdown. The pass for the two-point conversion failed but North Branch led 24-14.
Grand Rapids then received a much-needed big play when Chandler broke free for a 53-yard touchdown jaunt. The pass for the two-point completion failed but the Thunderhawks cut into the North Branch lead, trailing 24-20 with 5:30 left in the game.
North Branch put together a decent drive on its next possession, but the Grand Rapids defense came up big as it forced the Vikings to turn the ball over on downs at the Thunderhawk 22 yard line with 3:42 remaining in the game.
Grand Rapids started on its own 22 and used two big runs by Chandler for a first down at the North Branch 36 with under two minutes remaining. Another Chandler run gave Grand Rapids a first down at the Viking 24 with 53 seconds remaining and two timeouts in hand.
Chandler had a big game on the ground as he picked up 148 yards on just 13 carries. Glenn finished with 50 yards rushing while Metzgar finished with four catches for 31 yards and two touchdowns. Florek completed two of four passes for 47 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
North Branch 6 6 6 6 — 24
Grand Rapids 7 7 6 7 — 27 First Quarter
GR-Aiden Chandler 17-yard run (Kaydin Metzgar kick)
NB-Preston Peterson 18-yard run (Kick failed)
Second Quarter
GR-Metzgar 16-yard pass from Ethan Florek (Metzgar kick)
NB-Adam Johnstone 7-yard pass from Peterson (Run failed)
Third Quarter
NB-Loghan Croal 24-yard pass from Peterson (Run failed)
Fourth Quarter
NB-Johnstone 25-yard pass from Peterson (Pass failed)
GR-Chandler 53-yard run (Run failed)
GR-Metzgar 19-yard pass from Florek (Metzgar kick)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.