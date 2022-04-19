HIBBING — The last time the Hibbing High School boys took on Grand Rapids/Greenway, Bluejacket coach Gary Conda had a full squad and beat the Lightning 5-2.
In the second go-around, Hibbing was missing two starters and Grand Rapids/Greenway took advantage of it by grabbing a 4-3 victory Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Conda said having those two players in his lineup is worth at least a two-point swing.
“That means everybody moves down two spots in the lineup,” Conda said. “It’s a big thing, but it was great for a lot of our players. They got to hit a lot of balls. There were close matches.
“It was getting through the nerves and learning. We played three or four tiebreakers, so it was a good day.”
One of those wins came at third doubles where Tyler Fisher and Ricardo Florez beat Frank Mbomda and Anders Morque 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-2.
“They keep competing,” Conda said. “They had their moments out there, too, where they were unsure about things, and they were worried about calls. They worried about the wrong stuff.
“They turned it around in the third set and pulled it out. That was a good experience for them. All of the doubles were close. We had two eighth-graders at one doubles and at 6-4, 6-4, you can’t complain. We had some inexperience out there, but it was a
see rapids, b4
great day for all of them.”
Christian Dickson won at fourth singles, toughing out a 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) victory over Dylan Henrichsen.
“He struggled a little bit there mentally, too, for a while,” Conda said. “He was talking to himself. He has to learn how to compete. You have to keep your composure, or you’re not going to win too often.
“He’s improved immensely.”
Drew Anderson was the other winner, taking a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Blayne Martinson at No. 1 singles.
“Drew did what he had to do,” Conda said. “You have to beat Drew. You have to be consistent, and that’s probably the best part of his game, his consistency. Little by little, we’re going to get him more offensive minded, and change his game a little bit.”
In the other matches, the Lightning got a second singles win from Alex Frimanslund, 6-1, 6-2 over Jack Gabardi; and Justin Kerr beat Isaiah Hildenbrand 6-2, 6-3 at third singles.
At first doubles, Luc Dulong and Joe Sutherland beat Benny Galli and Keaton Petrick 6-3, 6-4; and Caiden McLean and Jens Kaldahl beat Brady Fosso and Nurzhen Bishenbek 6-4, 6-4.
Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Hibbing 3
Singles: No. 1 — Drew Anderson, H, def. Blayne Mortenson, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Alex Frimanslund, GRG, def. Jack Gabardi, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 — Justin Kerr, GRG, def. Isaiah Hildenbrand, 6-2, 6-3; No. 4 — Christian Dickson, H, def. Dylan Henrichsen, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).
Doubles: No. 1 — Luc Dulong-Joe Sutherland, GRG, def. Benny Galli-Keaton Petrick, 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 — Caiden MacLean-Jens Kaldahl, GRG, def. Brady Fosso-Nurzhen Bishenbek, 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 — Tyler Fisher-Ricardo Florez, H, def. Frank Mbomda-Anders Morque, 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-2.
