WOODBURY, Minn. — The Grand Rapids American Legion baseball team leaped over a big first hurdle Friday morning when it defeated Omaha Central out of Nebraska 6-3 in action during the prestigious 96-team Gopher Classic Friday morning.
Grand Rapids used the fine pitching of Kyle Henke, good defense and some solid clutch hitting to defeat one of Nebraska’s best teams in the first game of pool play. There are 16 pools consisting of six teams playing at 16 different sites around the Twin Cities as part of the tournament. Grand Rapids has four games remaining in pool play where the top team advances to further action.
The local team played LaCrescent, Wis., in its second game on Friday. Results of the rest of the tournament games will be in the Wednesday edition of the Herald-Review.
Grand Rapids built up a 6-0 lead and played well entering the seventh inning against Omaha Central on Friday, but it allowed a three-run outburst before Henke was able to clinch the win. All three runs in the inning were unearned.
In his seven innings of work, Henke he allowed the three unearned runs while yielding five hits. He struck out seven, hit one batter and did not issue a free pass.
Myles Gunderson had three hits and scored a pair of runs while Tyler Norgard had two hits with a run scored and a RBI for Grand Rapids.
“Kyle threw well again; he got ahead in the count and had all three pitches – fastball, curveball and changeup – going for him today,” said Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen. “It was fun to watch.”
Kinnunen said it is extremely important to get a win in the opening game of the tournament, against a team’s best pitcher.
“It is huge to win the first game. Now we are just worried about the second one and we are going to try to take care of business. We are used to seeing teams’ No. 1 pitcher because they know we finished second in the state and they think we are pretty good. We may be fooling a lot of people,” Kinnunen laughed.
Gunderson was slated to pitch Grand Rapids’ second game against LaCrescent, and then it will be time for Grand Rapids’ deep pitching staff to take over. In the state high school tournament, Henke and Gunderson pitched complete game victories for Grand Rapids, but the pitching depth failed to throw strikes in the championship game loss. Kinnunen said the key for all his pitchers is to throw strikes.
“We don’t have any of our college guys with us; they had to stay home and work,” Kinnunen said. “As long as we throw strikes when we get done with Myles, we will be fine. We were all year and we just lot it a little bit in the state championship game. We haven’t rebounded yet but hopefully we can show people we can throw strikes this weekend.”
OC 000 000 3— 3 5 2
GR 102 251 x — 6 7 1
Grand Rapids: Kyle Henke (W).
