Grand Rapids eliminates Mesabi East boys' soccer, 4-1

GRAND RAPIDS — The Mesabi East boys’ soccer team gave it their all in Tuesday’s Section 7A opening round playoff game but they just couldn’t match up with Grand Rapids in a 4-1 loss.
The No. 5-seeded Thunderhawks ousted the No. 12 from the playoffs due in large part to a deeper and equally fast lineup.
“In the end, we were just outmatched when it came down to it,’’ Mesabi East Area head coach Jared Anderson said. Despite the Giants effort, “grit and heart didn’t overcome skill and experience this time.’’
the coach was pleased with how things went, even though Grand Rapids was in primary control of the game. The Giants were able to keep them to perimeter shots for the most part until the Thunderhawks put one in with 4:10 left in the first half.
“Owen (LaLonde) made some pretty good saves leding up to that too.’’
However, Grand Rapids had the momentum and managed to put another ball in the back of the net to take a 2-0 lead into intermission.
The goals were in part scored as Mesabi East tried to move a second forward up.
With that in mind, Mesabi East played more conservative to start the second stanza, but later tried the same plan to move a second forward ahead. The moved paid off as Ryan Scherf was fouled in the penalty area and the Giants were awarded a penalty kick with 18 minutes left to play.
Mesabi East’s Andrew Torrel managed to beat the Grand Rapids’ keeper to get the Giants on the board, 2-1.
Four minutes later, Mesabi East was called for a foul and the ensuing Grand Rapids penalty kick found the back of the net for a 3-1 lead. The home team added a fourth goal with eight minutes to play, which basically secured the win.
Mesabi East ended the season (including the playoff game) at 4-4, which is significant for the Giants. Looking back, Anderson couldn’t find a time the team finished at .500 or above in the program’s history.
“The kids know that’s a big accomplishment.’’
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Cloquet 11,
Mesabi East Area 0
At Cloquet, the No. 1-seeded Lumberjacks put their talent on display in a 11-0 shutout of visiting Mesabi East Area, the No. 16 seed.
“It was a tough game,’’ head coach Sue Bennett said of Cloquet putting 30 shots on goal. Goalkeeper Kylie Baranzelli made 19 saves in net.
Despite the loss, Bennett said the three seniors that were able to play in the game did well. That included forward Emma Crum, midfielder Hannah Hannuksela and defender Aline Vaydich.
In addition, Izzy Depew (usually a defender) got the Giants’ only shot on goal after being brought up to the forward position. Olivia Forsline also helped slow down the Lumberjacks speedsters after being moved to defense.
Looking back on the season that include two victories over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Bennett said she “enjoyed the girls this year.’’ One big positive was having more players when the volleyball season was originally moved to the spring due to coronavirus concerns.
“It was great having so many girls coming out to play,’’ which enabled Mesabi East to field a junior varsity team.
