HIBBING — It was only their third game of the season, but the Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team made a statement.
The Thunderhawks got 21 points from Taryn Hamling and 18 from Jessica Lofstrom en route to an 80-27 victory over Hibbing Thursday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Grand Rapids coach Kris Hamling knows there’s still a lot of season to go, and that this team is still a work in progress.
“We’re still trying to clean things up,” Hamling said. “It’s our third game, and there’s a lot of things we need to clean up. We’re not where we need to be, and that’s OK. I thought they did a better job at running our transition game.
“It was much better than how we had been running it. We were looking for the open players. We’re still over playing a lot, so it’s getting back in the gym and working on positioning.”
Grand Rapids didn’t give the Bluejackets much breathing room during the game.
“That’s a good team,” Hibbing coach Christian Hanson said. “They shot the ball well. They got in our face. They disrupted our offense. They dictated the flow, and that got us out of sorts.
“It showed us that we have some things to work on, if we want to be able to compete for the section title this year.”
The game started on the right foot for Hibbing when Emma Kivela hit a 3-pointer, then after Hamling hit a three to tie it, Grand Rapids went on a 12-0 run to lead 15-3 to take the lead for good.
The Bluejackets had easily cracked the Thunderhawks’ press the first time they faced it, but after that, three-straight turnover led to seven points on that run.
“At first it wasn’t working the way we wanted it to,” Hamling said. “It was telling them that it was about our positioning. We were playing straight on instead of angling into the positions we needed.
“You look to see where they’re positioned, then it was anticipation. You have to get on them a little bit, then they start getting that first trap. Once we made those adjustments it worked a lot better for us.”
Hanson said his team started moving too quickly, and that got them into trouble.
“Their defensive intensity, we weren’t ready to handle it,” Hanson said. “We weren’t ready for a girl in our face. If we’re going to do special things this year, we have to be ready to attack.
“We can’t sit back.”
Grand Rapids also handled Hibbing on the boards, getting numerous put backs for baskets.
“We have things to work on,” Hanson said. “Rebounding is a lot of effort and a lot of energy. It’s a lot of want-to. Tonight, they wanted it more than we did. It showed in what they were able to do with that rebounding.
“We also have to talk more on defense. It’s communication, knowing where the shooters are, closing out on defenders, being able to box out when they miss. They got too many second-chance points that led to fouls. That got us out of our flow. It all starts on the defensive end.”
The Thunderhawks didn’t let up in the second, which has been a problem in the past.
“That was one of our goals this year,” Hamling said. “In the second half, we kind of let up a little bit. That’s not what we want to happen this year. We tell them to keep playing hard.
“It doesn’t matter what the score is. It’s 0-0 at halftime, and you start back from scratch again.”
GR 45 35 — 80
HHS 18 9 — 27
Grand Rapids: Sydney Burggraf 2, Camdyn Keagle 4, Katelyn Jamtgaard 10, Kyra Giffen 9, Hannah Hostetter 4, Jessica Lofstrom 18, Taryn Hamling 21, Braya LaPlant 6, Amanda Scherping 2, Reilly Leppanen 3.
Hibbing: Tiffany Davis 1, Jorie Anderson 2, Emma Kivela 7, Deetra Davis 2, Reese Aune 13, Kate Toewe 2.
Total Fouls: Grand Rapids 11; Hibbing 7; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Grand Rapids 8-9; Hibbing 9-18; 3-pointers: Giffen, Hamling 3, LaPlant, Leppanen, Kivela, Aune 3.
Chisholm 59
Bigfork 26
CHISHOLM — The Bluestreaks got 17 points from Tresa Baumgard to defeat the Huskies on Bob McDonald Court Thursday.
Hannah Kne added 11 points for Chisholm. Jordan Temple had 10.
Kambry Pearson finished with eight points for Bigfork. Kristan Grover and Eleanor Prato both had six.
BHS 11 15 — 26
CHS 39 20 — 59
Bigfork: Memphys Tendrup 2, Kristan Grover 6, Kambry Pearson 8, Josie Kinn 4, Eleanor Prato 6.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 8, Lola Huhta 7, Hannah Kne 11, Jordan Temple 10, Olivia Hutchings 4, Jade Wolfram 2, Tresa Baumgard 17.
Total Fouls: Bigfork 13; Chisholm 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Bigfork 1-9; Chisholm 5-18; 3-pointers: Grover 2, Pearson, Prato 2, Huhta, Temple, Kne 2.
Boys Basketball
Cherry 74
Deer River 64
CHERRY — The Tigers got 32 points from Isaac Asuma en route to the victory over the Warriors at home Thursday.
Also hitting double figures for Cherry were Noah Asuma with 18 and Sam Serna 13.
Ty Morrison had 20 points to pace Deer River. Ethan Williams added 14 and Sam Rahier 13.
“It was a back-and-forth the whole game,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “It was never more than a five-point game until the end. We executed on both ends. Whey started a run, we answered back.
“We had grit and toughness. When we had guys out with foul trouble, some of our junior varsity guys stepped up and played big minutes.”
DR 38 26 — 64
CHS 44 30 — 74
Deer River: Calen Jackson 1, Caiden Schjenken 6, Ethan Williams 14, Mason Olson 3, Rhett Mundt 5, Sam Rahier 13, Colton Hemphill 2, Ty Morrison 20.
Cherry: Ayden Cappo 1, Andrew Staples 4, Isaac Asuma 32, Noah Asuma 18, Isaiah Asuma 5, Sam Serna 13, Zach Carpenter 1.
Total Fouls: Deer River 30; Cherry 25; Fouled Out: Williams, Hemphill, Carpenter, Staples; Free Throws: Deer River 13-34; Cherry 26-41; 3-pointers: Schjenken 2, Rahier 3, Morrison 3, Isaac Asuma 3, Noah Asuma 4, Isaiah Asuma.
Boys Hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 8
International Falls 4
INT’L. FALLS — The Bluejackets scored four first-period goals en route to their first victory of the season, defeating the Broncos Thursday at Bronco Arena.
Beau Frider, Jack Gabardi, Christian Dickson and Keeghan Fink all scored for Hibbing/Chisholm in the first period.
Colin Kostiuk scored for International Falls in the first.
International Falls cut the deficit to one in the second period on two goals by Royce Allen, but Kasey Kemp and Frider scored to make it 6-3 after two periods.
In the third, Peyton Taylor and A.J. Lehman scored to make it 8-3, then Parker Sivonen tallied late in the period for the final goal of the game.
Bluejacket goaltender Evan Radovich finished with 26 saves. Diego Christianson had 36 stops.
HC 4 2 2 — 8
IF 1 2 1 — 4
First Period — 1. HC, Beau Frider (Drew Kubena, Keeghan Fink), pp, 5:18; 2. HC, Jack Gabardi (Peyton Taylor), 6:10; 3. HC, Christian Dickson (Kasey Kemp, Christian Edmonds), 6:33; 4. IF, Colin Kostiuk (Parker Sivonen, Cameron Schulz), pp, 12:41; 5. HC, Fink (Frider, Kubena), pp, 14:32.
Second Period — 6. IF, Royce Allen (Braden Skifstad, Cody Joslyn), 7:44; 7. IF, Allen (Cadyn Zahn), 10:11; 8. HC, Kemp (Logan Gietzen, Dickson), 10:58; 9. HC, Frider (Fink, A.J. Lehman), 11:42.
Third Period — 10. HC, Taylor, 2;23; 11. HC, Lehman (Fink), pp, 9:47; 12. IF, Sivonen (Skifstad, Joslyn), 16:49.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Evan Radovich 10-10-6—26; International Falls, Diego Christianson12-8-16—36.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 6-12; International Falls 8-24, one misconduct.
