HIBBING — Grand Rapids High School girls soccer coach Brooke Moses thought her team started slow against Hibbing/Chisholm.
After scoring 15 minutes into the game, the Thunderhawks picked up the pace en route to a 6-0 victory over the Bluejackets Thursday at Vic Power Field.
Even though Grand Rapids wasn’t on the top of its game early on, that first goal lit a fire under Thunderhawks for the rest of the game.
“We came out kind of slow, but we were able to put the ball away, which was good,” Moses said. “We finally got into the groove to be able to move and pass. We were stationary. It was hot.
“They were slow, and we were slow. We finally got into a groove, and we finally got to passing it to each other and that is what helped us move the ball up the field.”
That first goal was scored by captain Kenny Martinson at the 15-minute mark.
“That’s what got us going,” Moses said. “We’ve had trouble this season honing in on our good shots. That was a good shot, and that pepped up our spirits to say, ‘Yes, we can do this. We can put it in the back of the net.’
“That was huge.”
Following that goal, Jade Morgan tallied at 22:31, then Taylor Birkey, another captain, found the back of the net at 25:58 to make it 3-0 heading into halftime.
At the half, Moses told her team to come out flying. She didn’t want to wait 15 minutes for another goal.
The Thunderhawks took her words to heart as Abbie Birkey scored at 48:52.
“I told them that they had to be faster, pass the ball and move it a little bit more,” Moses said. “It took us a little bit to get that first goal. We wanted to make sure that we could get another one a little quicker than that.
“We want to move it faster. We did that in the second half. We moved it a little bit faster.”
Taelyn Pomplun then got a goal just 1:03 later (49:55) and it was 5-0.
“That was good, and it also gave them the confidence that, ‘OK ,when we move the ball, good things will happen,’” Moses said. “When we make runs, good things will happen. It was a confidence booster for them.”
Morgan finished the scoring at 75:29.
For the Bluejackets, then actually put 10 shots on net against both Kenzie Cole and Maggie MacLean, but Hibbing/Chisholm couldn’t bury its first goal of the season.
“This was the best offensive game we’ve had all year,” Neist said. “We had more shots, not just random shots, but actual scoring opportunities, more than the entire combined so far.
“We conceded four goals that were outside of our 18, and that’s just one of those days sometimes where those shots land. It seems like we have a lot of those that happen to us. That’s the unlucky draw.”
Bluejacket goalie Aella White had 12 saves.
Neist did see some light at the end of the tunnel.
“We’ve made improvements everytime,” Neist said. “Everytime we go out on the field, it’s definitely better than the game before. Eventually, it will be enough to get over that hump.”
GR 3 3 — 6
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1. GR, Kenny Martinson (Abbey Birkey), 15:00; 2. GR, Jada Morgan, 22:31; 3. GR, Taylor Birkey, 25:58.
Second Half — 4. GR, Abbey Birkey, 48.02; 5. GR, Taelyn Pomplun, 49:55; 6. GR, Morgan, 75:29.
Goalie Saves — Grand Rapids, NNA, NSA; Hibbing/Chisholm, Aella White, 12.
