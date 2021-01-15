Girls Basketball

Grand Rapids 59

Hibbing 44

GRAND RAPIDS — Taryn Hamling had 20 points as the Thunderhawks beat the Bluejackets at home Friday.

Jenny Bowman added 12 points and Kya Giffen had 11.

Haley Hawkinson had 20 to pace Hibbing. Fanci Williams added 13.

HHS 23 21 — 44

GR 28 33 — 59

Hibbing: Haley Hawkinson 20, Fanci Williams 13, Reese Aune 6, Mackenzie Clough 2, Nora Petrich 2, Emma Kivela 1.

Grand Rapids: Taryn Hamling 20, Jenny Bowman 12, Kya Griffen 11, Jessika Lofstrom 6, Hannah Hostetter 4, Amanda Scherping 3, Katie Jarntgaard 1,

Total Fouls: Hibbing 17; Grand Rapids 23; Fouled Out: Lofstrom; Free Throws: Hibbing 17-31; Grand Rapids 15-20; 3-pointers: Hawkinson, Hamling 2.

