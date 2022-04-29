CHERRY — It's not often Isaac Asuma is caught off guard on the basketball floor.
But he was momentarily surprised this week during a visit to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus.
Asuma, a Cherry High School sophomore, received a scholarship offer to play basketball for the Division I Minnesota Gophers.
“I went down for a visit at the Athletes Village,” Asuma said. “It's super cool down there. Then, I went into a meeting room with Coach (Ben) Johnson and he offered it to me. I was like really excited. I didn't know it was going to be offered.”
Asuma becomes the first basketball player from Cherry, a K-12 school of about 500 students, to receive a full Division I basketball offer.
Yet, the offer didn't catch Cherry Head Coach Jordan Christianson by surprise.
“Honestly, I was just waiting for someone to wise up and throw him an offer,” Christianson said. “I didn't know it was going to be the U of M.”
Asuma and the Tigers had a record year in 2021-2022, setting a new school season win total of 27 games, capturing the Section 7A championship and scoring a victory in its opening game at the Minnesota State High School League Class A Tournament.
Asuma, a 6-foot-2-inch playmaker who carries a 4.0 grade point average in the classroom, led the team over the season with 27 points, 9.5 rebounds, seven steals, and three assists per game.
In the state tournament, Asuma averaged 28.3 points per game including a 36-point game against Hayfield and a 31-point effort versus Nevis.
For his state tournament performance, Asuma was named to the 2021-2022 Minnesota State High School League Class A All-Tournament team.
“I feel like we put Cherry on the map,” Asuma said of the team's regular season and state tournament success.
Since beginning his varsity basketball career as a seventh grader, Asuma has gone on to shatter the school individual career scoring record with 2,067 points currently.
It all started in elementary school where Asuma's mother Jolene and aunt Jean, both 1,000-plus point scorers at Cherry, coached him, Asuma said.
“They taught me like the basics and the positions on the court,” Asuma said. “I feel like I have a good basketball instinct where if I see something, it sticks with me and I put my own touch on it for my game.”
Asuma's interest in the game blossomed in eighth grade, he said.
“I think I wanted to play college basketball since I was little,” Asuma said. “I didn't start taking basketball seriously until about eighth grade. I started working on floaters when I was smaller like 5-foot-6 in the seventh grade and like 5-foot-8 in the eighth grade and then became a better shooter so I could shoot three pointers.”
Asuma also worked on basketball skills with Dyami Starks, a personal trainer at Starks Academy in Duluth
Asuma often arrives at school early or stays after school to shoot and plays on an team that travels.
“I like going early before school and get some shots up,” Asuma said. “Like a bunch of reps or three's. If I don't have AAU games, I will stay in the gym for an hour or hour and a half.”
Asuma's extra work shined this season.
Enough to be recognized by the Gophers staff.
“The assistant Dave Thorson had seen me before,” Asuma said. “The first contact from them was after the state tournament.”
Johnson, hired as the Gophers head coach in March 2021, has indicated a desire to recruit Minnesota talent.
Johnson is from Minneapolis and played basketball for the Gophers.
Thorson is a former coach at DeLasalle High School in Minneapolis and Colorado State assistant.
“They're staying true to what they said when they got hired,” Christianson said. “They're actively recruiting in-state kids.”
Asuma has not yet signed a national letter of intent.
A national letter of intent commits a student-athlete to a college.
Asuma says he wants to pursue an education in a sports-related field, but isn't yet sure what area of study.
Interest in Asuma will continue to grow, Christianson said.
“He's a super high character kid,” Christianson said. “When he walks through the lunchroom, all the little kids are like 'Hi, Isaac'. He waves back at them and stops to talk with them. He always seems to do the right thing and he's a good kid in the classroom.”
Christianson said it's certain Asuma will receive more offers from basketball powerhouses.
”I've said all along that the sky's the limit,” Christianson said. “Right now, he's ranked number three in his whole class (in the state). There are going to be some Power Five schools.”
