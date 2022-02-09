This week’ s column is dedicated to Mr. David Pallin of Chisholm.
He passed away recently.
Mr. Pallin was a United States Army veteran who served in the Korean conflict.
Thank you for your service David.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
So there it was. A trip up to the North Woods school to cover the boys basketball team as they played Greenway.
What a wonderful night it was. That North Woods gymnasium is a beautiful one.
I walked in the front door of the school and I saw activities director Mark Mark Fabish.
He made sure I had everything I needed for the night including a court-side seat.
Next up was head coach Will Kleppe. He made sure I had everything at my seat.
Finally it was assistant coach Jerry Chiabotti. He gave me a hard time since we hadn’t seen each other in quite a while. But he also made sure I had everything I needed.
Next thing up was the pregame warmup for both teams. The Grizzlies were ready to take the floor and their warm up song started.
Any idea what the song was? I’ll give you 25 guesses and I still don’t think you would get anywhere close to it.
The song was the 1976 song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” Yes, the song by Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot.
The ship sank on Lake Superior Nov. 10, 1975. I don’t think most of the North Woods players’ parents were even alive yet. I know I was eight years old.
When the song came on I gave Kleppe a strange look. He gave me one back. He said he didn’t know where they came up with it either.
Either way the ride and game up to North Woods made my weekend. And yes I came home and listened to “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” a couple of times.
—
Bad
The way things are going there may not be an MLB Spring Training.
They keep saying they are going to meet but it never seems to happen.
I am an MLB fan and I want to watch some Major League Baseball. Get the deal done!
—
Ugly
It’s kind of funny how we have the Winter Olympics in Beijing but there isn’t any snow. All the snow they are using over there is man-made snow.
They could have had the Olympics in Northern Minnesota. We got enough.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “What WCHA coach won coach of the year three straight years, by the way they were his first three years at that school?”
Thirteen readers knew it was Mike Sertich at UMD.
The names were numbered and Steve Giorgi at the Rock Ridge vs Hermantown hockey game picked number 8, which made Mike Wattunen a winner.
I got some new cards from Clyde Frosaker to give away.
Give this one a try.
“When the Minnesota Timberwolves drafted Kevin Garnett, what round was it and overall what pick was he?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff… It’s only sports.
—
