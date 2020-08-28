Golden Bears young but experienced

EVELETH — The Golden Bears girls’ tennis team has experience beyond its years heading into the 2020 season.
Eveleth-Gilbert has just one pair of sophomores as their oldest players after losing three seniors to graduation last spring.
Head coach Dean Edstrom said 10th-graders Lydia Delich (the defending section champion) and Katelyn Torrel will be the backbone of the team and players the younger athletes look up to.
“I expect those two to lead the team both on and off the court.’’
The team’s level of experience is still good despite the relative youth in varsity sports years.
Delich and Torrel have been playing varsity since seventh grade, Edstrom said. Freshman Anna Beaudette and Julia Lindseth have been playing at the varsity level since seventh grade, as well.
The veteran coach expects Delich, Torrel, Beaudette and Lindseth to all have strong seasons. “They are talented, they work hard and they’re coachable.’’
Delich will anchor the No. 1 singles spot after her section-winning year.
“Lydia Delich would be a favorite for a shot at the state tournament. It’s unfortunate for her (the season is limited to duals), but I think she’ll still be able to prove herself in matches she does get to play.’’
“She’s a great leader,’’ Edstrom said. “There’s nobody that puts more time in on the court than she does. That’s a great example for all the kids to see. It really is a matter of just putting time in and hitting a lot of balls and Lydia’s done that.’’ Delich continues to work hard and is being rewarded for her efforts, he added.
Delich is also a natural leader, while being quiet. “When she does say something the kids respect her due to the work ethic and talent.’’
Torrel is “another good young leader that we have’’ in addition to being a good player.
“Katelyn is talented enough to play a singles match one day and a doubles match the next day. I’ll probably rotate her around between second singles and first doubles,’’ Edstrom said. “That gives us an opportunity to kind of mix things up and let some of our freshmen play at that second singles spot also. We’re very fortunate to have Katelyn because she’s very versatile and knows both games and understands them and is very good at both of them.’’
Beaudette and Lindseth are important assets, as well. The coach said they did well in the individual doubles tournament last fall and their play will continue into this season. They have been putting in a lot of time in the Fayal summer tennis program, which has only helped improve their games.
“They will have breakout years I think by the end of the season’’ and people will know their names in the local area, according to Edstrom, who is starting his ninth year as head coach. His volunteer coaching staff includes Tom Prosen, Katie Troutwine and McKenna Edstrom.
Eveleth-Gilbert lost in the section semifinals last season and graduated seniors, McKenna Edstrom, Gianna Odella and Kada Ceglar, who will be missed.
After the top four in the lineup, Edstrom said there are seven or eight girls fighting for the other six spots. “They’re all pretty competitive, which is nice.’’
Overall, the roster is one that loves tennis.
“I think we have a team that is pretty passionate about tennis, which is pretty awesome to be a part of.’’
Unfortunately, Edstrom doesn’t believe there will be a section tournament this year due to the coronavirus and the limited season. However, there will most likely be a small Iron Range tournament between E-G, Virginia, Hibbing and Grand Rapids.
“That’s still kind of in the works. It would be nice for them to have something to play for.’’
The outlook for the season is a good one, according to the coach.
“We’re really looking forward to a really great season. I feel like we will be very competitive with the teams we do get to play. I wish we could play a full season and have some tournaments because I think it would be awesome experience for these younger kids.’’
