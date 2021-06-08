Golden Bears to play for Section 7AA championship

SUPERIOR -- With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Eveleth-Gilbert’s Andrew Torrel delivered a 2-RBI bloop single Tuesday night that ultimately gave the Bears a 3-1 win over Proctor and a trip to Thursday’s Section 7AA title game.
“They’re doing what it takes to win,’’ E-G head coach Jamie Lindseth said late Tuesday.
Not only did Torrel come through at the plate, the coach said he made at least three separate “unbelievable’’ plays at shortstop that helped limit Proctor’s offense.
Lindseth also credited his pitchers for giving up just five hits to the Rails. It started with Jaden Lang going 4 ⅔ innings, Carter Mavec coming on in relief to throw 14 pitches and get the win and Brandon Lind, who shutdown the Rails in the top of the seventh to get the save.
After winning their opening game over Pine City, 10-8, Lindseth said his team picked it up on the mound and on defense.
The Bears didn’t have a ton of strikeouts as the Rails put the ball in play and the E-G pitchers let the defense do its job.
“We were making plays,’’ Lindseth said.
With the win, the Golden Bears will now take on Aitkin at 5 p.m. Thursday at Wade Stadium for the section title. Coming out of the loser’s bracket with one loss, E-G will need to win twice to take the championship.
“This is where we expected to be,’’ an excited Lindseth said. “We’re glad to have the opportunity.’’
The coach said he plans to get his club refocused at Wednesday’s practice and “come at Aitkin with everything we’ve got.’’
By using so many pitchers on Tuesday, Lindseth said all of his throwers can go the maximum of 115 pitches on Thursday.
As far as playing No. 2 Aitkin, the E-G skipper believes his team matches up pretty well. “I think it’s going to be a great game.’’
Lindseth strongly feels it will take two games to decide the title Thursday. “I’ll be disappointed if we don’t play two games.’’
E-G got the scoring started when Tate Uhan grounded into a double play, which allowed one Bear to score for a 1-0 advantage in the second.
Proctor answered back in the fifth with an RBI double to make it 1-1.
The tight contest remained that way until Torrel came through in the bottom of the sixth with the game-winning RBIs.
Jake Sickel and Torrel each had two hits, while Lind and Tommy Schlotec each hit doubles.
On the hill, Lang allowed one run on five hits in his 4 ⅔ innings of work, while Mavec gave up no runs or hits in 1 ⅓ innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.