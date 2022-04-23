EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert softball team is split straight down the middle.
While there are plenty of experienced, veteran players on their roster, the rest of their roster is young and inexperienced.
The Golden Bears will need to combine the both of them as they tackle their final season as a program before they combine with Virginia next year to form Rock Ridge.
In her ninth season as head coach for E-G, Paula Dundas says there are plenty of bright spots so far this season for her team, despite spending most of their time indoors. One of those bright spots is pitching, where the Bears return junior Lydia Delich. They’ll also be bolstered by eighth grader Taylor Morley, who has been showing promise at practice.
“We can consider ourselves lucky that we have more than one really good pitcher,” Dundas said. “If one is struggling, we’ll be able to put another one in there and we won’t have to worry about leaving them in when they’re struggling.”
Graduating two seniors last season in Afton Roberts and Ava Thompson, Eveleth-Gilbert returns four this year in Emily Kemp (1B), Lauren Lautigar (OF), Brooke Thyen (SS) and Joey Westby (OF). All of them come in with plenty of varsity experience that Dundas says her squad will need plenty of to overcome the inexperience in other spots.
“We’re very fortunate to return the starters and leaders that we have in those key positions. We’re young and lack varsity experience in other spots. … Those girls will need to take the time to improve and get better as the season goes on.”
Also expected to contribute for the Golden Bears are freshman Anna Westby (2B) and eighth grader Brooklyn Smith (C).
Flirting with the top of Section 7AA the last few years, Dundas hopes the Bears can make another solid playoff push after making it to the final four in 2019 and 2021.
“Despite having some young players, we have high hopes for this season. We would like to improve on our section finish from the last two seasons.”
Dundas expects Esko, Greenway and Proctor to be the teams to beat in 7AA. With their last regular season game of the year set for May 19 at Virginia, the veteran coach hopes her squad comes out on top one last time in one of the Iron Range’s best rivalries.
“Because it is the last time Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia will face off as rivals, it would be really nice for the Bears to come away with that final win against them.
